Preview "hilarious" fifth chapter of DCeased: Hope at World's End

It's Tuesday, that means in DC world its 'new comic book day' and that includes the new and fifth edition of DCeased: Hope at World's End, the truly 'Digital First' (and digital-only) series by Tom Taylor, Marco Failla, Rex Lokus, and Saida Temofonte.

What DC calls a "can’t-miss, hilarious" new story called 'Mother Knows Best' focuses on its companion print-and-digital series DCeased: Dead Planet's 'Trinity' (Cassie Sandsmark, Damian Wayne, and Jon Kent), set before the Earth’s surviving population fled to Earth-2.

"Damian, Jon, and Cassie take a trip to the deadliest place on Earth—Gotham City!" reads DC's official description. "Damian has unfinished business in the fallen city and his best friends aren’t going to leave him to face it alone. A Trinity team-up for the ages!"

As the preview pages show, Damian's unfinished business includes carjacking Wonder Woman's famous invisible jet.

The series, which comes out every two weeks, expands the story of the Anti-Life War, after the Anti-Life Equation has infected over a billion people on Earth.

"With Hope at World's End, we finally get to tell the tale of what Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Black Adam, Wink, the Aerie, Martian Manhunter, Black Manta, Steph Brown, Robin, Superboy, and more did to save as much of humanity as they could," explained Taylor when the series was announced. "And Super Sons fans won't want to miss the apocalyptic adventures of Damian and Jon as they stand up to the worst crisis the Earth has ever seen, and take their first steps on the road to becoming the next World's Finest."

The full story can be read on participating digital platforms, including readdc.com, comiXology , Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and others.

