Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is heading to Netflix in October

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is heading to Netflix on October 8, 2021.

The 23rd film in the Pokemon series, Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle was originally released in Japan on Christmas Day 2020 and is now getting its international release on Netflix next month.

In the new trailer shared via Netflix Geeked on Twitter, fans got to see what kind of adventures Ash and Pikachu would be getting up to as they travel to the forest of Okoya in search of new Pokemon. What the pair didn’t anticipate to find however was a young - and slightly feral boy - who was raised by the Mythical Pokemon Zarude.

As you’d expect though, this unorthodox pairing of boy and Mythical Pokemon can’t just live in peace as Doctor Zed and his Biotope Company are planning to tear down the Okoya forest in order to harness its mysterious healing powers. Not only this but Team Rocket’s Jesse and James have suddenly started working at the same company and are definitely planning to cause chaos.

This Pokemon film also marks the return of Pokemon’s signature traditionally hand-drawn art style, which previous film Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution swapped out in favour of a new - but still cute - 3D CGI animation style.

If you just can’t get enough of The Pokemon Company's film/tv endeavours, we have some good news for you. Not only is this new film heading to Netflix but the streaming service is also working on a live-action Pokemon series . This series will apparently have a similar visual style to the 2019 Pokemon film Detective Pikachu , which luckily for them went down quite well with fans.

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will begin streaming on Netflix on October 8, 2021.