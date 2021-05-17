Pokemon Go Yveltal counters, weaknesses, movesets, and how to beat it in raids

By

All the best Pokemon Go Yveltal counters to take down the raid boss

Pokemon Go Yveltal counters
(Image credit: Niantic)

The best Pokemon Go Yveltal counters will be a hot topic of discussion for the next two weeks as the brand new legendary features in raids. While the shiny form of Yveltal isn't available in Pokemon Go yet, capturing your first Yveltal is another entry ticked off the Pokedex, so we've got everything you need to know about the best counters, weaknesses, and movesets. This is your one stop shop for Pokemon Go Yveltal counters.

Pokemon Go Zapdos counters | Pokemon Go Moltres counters | Pokemon Go Articuno counters | Pokemon Go Mewtwo counters | Pokemon Go Entei counters | Pokemon Go Raikou counters | Pokemon Go Suicune counters | Pokemon Go Latias and Latios counters | Pokemon Go Landorus counters | Pokemon Go Tornadus counters | Pokemon Go Thundurus counters | Pokemon Go Cresselia counters | Pokemon Go Genesect counters | Pokemon Go Xerneas counters

Pokemon Go Yveltal counters

Pokemon Go Yveltal counters

(Image credit: Niantic)
Yveltal Key Info

Type: Dark/Flying
Weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Rock, Ice
Resistances: Grass, Flying, Ghost, Dark
Boosted Weather: Fog, Windy
100% IVs: 2160 (L20) / 2701 (L25)

The best Yveltal counters in Pokemon Go come mainly in the form of Electric and Rock-types, with a couple of Ice-types thrown in for good measure. None of them deal 4x damage but all will do 2x, and since Yveltal is so bulky, you'll want at least four more trainers alongside you to take this beast down.

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
ZekromCharge BeamWild Charge
ThundurusVolt SwitchThunderbolt
RampardosSmack DownRock Slide
RhyperiorSmack DownRock Wrecker
ElectivireThunder ShockWild Charge
RaikouThunder ShockWild Charge
Galarian DarmanitanIce FangAvalanche
ZapdosThunder ShockThunderbolt
TerrakionSmack DownRock Slide
MamoswinePowder SnowAvalanche
MagnezoneSparkWild Charge
LuxraySparkWild Charge
WeavileIce ShardAvalanche
GardevoirCharmDazzling Gleam
GlaceonFrost BreathAvalanche

Pokemon Go Yveltal moveset

Pokemon Go Yveltal counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Fast MovesCharged Moves
Snarl (Dark)Hurricane (Flying)
Sucker Punch (Dark)Focus Blast (Fighting)
Gust (Flying)Hyper Beam (Normal)
Psychic (Psychic)
Dark Pulse (Dark)

Yveltal has a bunch of moves with different typings and when taking it down, your biggest challenge will be if it has Snarl. None of the fast moves are strong against any of the above counters, but Snarl is quick and allows Yveltal to reach its charged move frequently.

When it comes to the charged moves, Focus Blast is a worry for your Ice and Rock-type counters because it will deal 2x damage. Dark Pulse is fast and overall, quite a strong move so it can whittle you down quickly. Hurricane is the same, although it's resisted by your Electric and Rock-type counters. Psychic won't do much and as long as you make sure you're dodging Hyper Beam, Yveltal should be relatively easy to take down. Just make sure you have enough trainers alongside you.

Ford James

One of the resident guide writers around these parts, give me a game and I will write every "how to" I possibly can or die trying. When I'm not knee-deep in a game to write guides on, you'll find me hurtling round the track in F1 2020, flinging balls on my phone in Pokemon Go, pretending to know what I'm doing in Football Manager 2020, clicking on heads in Valorant, or mowing down hordes of enemies in Outriders.
See comments