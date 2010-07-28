Podcast: TalkRadar UK #49

Lend it your ears:





Once more friends, it is time for the GamesRadar UK team to sit around a microphone and spout gloriously tangental, occasionally informative nonsense about games for the delight and disbelief of your noble eardrums.Taking up this week's talking duties is the verbal triforce of Matt Cundy, Justin Towell and 'Uncle' Dave Meikleham. Give it a listen. Pac-Man and Ewoks ensue. As well as:

*The News! - In which Meiks turns not knowing anything about fighting games into a veritable art form, and Mattdiscusses Valve's mistaken banning of Modern Warfare 2 players using the medium of robot noises.

*Question of the Week - Which you answered. Your answers were to the questionIf you could own any arcade cabinet, what would it be, and why?

*What the team are currently playing - Justin opts for Darkstalkers, while Matt and Meiks go for the dark, existentialdelights of Limbo. Hilarity ensues.

*GamesRadar Hotline - Where we translate your text and vocal noises into linguistic meaning, and then respond with noises of our own.



Also, fan art!

Because we have some now, from you wonderful people on the forums. So we thought itwas about time we honoured it on the front page. It is fantastic, and makes all cheery and warm, so keep it coming please.



Above: Matt's green lycra fetish gains him a new best friend. Art by 510BrotherPanda



Above: Meik's edutainment game is finally realised, by Breener



Above: 510BrotherPanda again, proving that no mythological beast is a match for Matt's dynamite catchphrase



Above: JohnnyMaverick, you make us feel weird



