PlayStation documentary coming this September with devs from God of War, Metal Gear, Crash, and more

The history of PlayStation consoles will be explored in the upcoming documentary From Bedrooms to Billions: The PlayStation Revolution, which will be released physically and digitally on September 7.

The PlayStation Revolution is the latest installment in From Bedrooms to Billions, a series of Kickstarted documentaries chronicling the growth of the games industry. Obviously, this one is all about the PlayStation brand, from the original console to the PS4. It seems to have a retro bend judging from its trailer and description – "The film investigates why Sony decided to enter the video games business," it reads – but it features developers and games from many generations.

Metal Gear Solid director Hideo Kojima, PlayStation system architect Mark Cerny, and Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan are a few of the headliners for the documentary, but the makers of dozens of PlayStation icons will make an appearance. This also includes Tomb Raider, Wipeout, God of War, Resident Evil, Gran Turismo, Tekken, Driver, Crash Bandicoot, Shadow of the Colossus, Ridge Racer, Ratchet and Clank, Grand Theft Auto 3, Oddworld, Jak and Daxter and "many others."

The special edition of the DVD will also include some bonus targeted segments, including the creation of Wipeout and Gran Turismo, as well as a segment on the PlayStation development kit known as the Net Yaroze. You can find more information on the documentary's homepage on Rebellion's website.