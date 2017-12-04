PlayerUnknown's Battleground's locked at 30FPS on Xbox One

The Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be locked at 30FPS, creator Brendan Greene has revealed. That's a step down from the original promised 60FPS.

While I previously stated PUBG would run at higher FPS at XGP launch on 12/12, I want to clarify that PUBG will run at 30 FPS across all @Xbox One devices. We’re constantly refining the game & exploring options to increase FPS, but this early in dev, we’re unable to confirm more.December 1, 2017

It seems likely that while 60FPS on Xbox One X isn't a problem, the game might not be hitting that mark on the base Xbox One. In a Games TM magazine interview Brendan recently said the following: "definitely on Xbox One X, 60FPS. On Xbox One, we’re not sure. We may have to limit it at 30FPS, maybe, but the last time I saw it, it was running at about 30 to 40."

Obviously there's a huge problem there if Xbox One X players have a double frame rate advantage over original One and S owners, which is likely the cause for the lock. However, Brendan did also say that "we’re aiming for 60; not sure if we’ll get there, but that is our aim."