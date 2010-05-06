Play with us! Halo: Reach reader match tomorrow, Thursday 5/6

By now, you've had a few days to mess aroundwith Halo: Reach's multiplayer beta. You've tested out the new Needler Rifle andDMR. You've explored the new maps, Powerhouse and Swordbase. You've learned the new modes, like Headhunter and Stockpile. What you haven't done yet, however, is any of that stuff with us.

Pretty rude, huh? Leaving us out like that? But here's your chance to make it up. We'll be playing in the beta tomorrow evening - May 6th - for two hours straight, starting at 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST.

Look for the following tags:

GamesRadarTeam

GamesRadarCore



And guess what! Even if you can't get into one of our matches, you might get into one of OXM's. The staff of Official Xbox Magazine will playing at the exact same time under the tags Ryan OXM, Francesca OXM, Corey OXM and Kevin OXM.

Mark your calendars and see you in the game tomorrow.

May 5, 2010