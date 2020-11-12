Phil Spencer celebrates the biggest Xbox launch in history

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the biggest console launches in Microsoft’s history, according to Xbox boss, Phil Spencer.

Spencer shared a tweet, thanking fans for the support of the next-generation consoles, he said, “Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You can continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever.”

It’s unclear how many units Microsoft sold in their first few days of launch and which next-gen version sold the most, as Microsoft no longer shares sales figures. Spencer recently said in an interview with The Guardian that the company is not driven by console sales but by how many players they have saying, “The primary outcome of all the work that we do is how many players we see, and how often they play. That is what drives Xbox...That’s the thing I want us to be driven by, not how many individual pieces of plastic we sell.”

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launched globally on November 10th, and if you’re on the fence about buying a next-gen console, check out our Xbox Series X review and our Xbox Series S review .

The new Xbox consoles don’t have any exclusive launch titles, but Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla did release the same day, for all platforms including next-gen.