Phantasy Star Online 2 PC release date set for May 27 in North America

Phantasy Star Online 2 will be released on PC in North America next week on Wednesday, May 27.

The free-to-play MMO will be available through the Microsoft Store, and as such it will only be available on Windows 10 PCs. It will also support cross-play with the Xbox One version, which has been out for some time.

The North American version of Phantasy Star Online 2 was given a full localization, including English text and voice work. It's also up to date with the Japanese version in terms of updates, balancing, and quality of life, so after waiting all these years for a proper release, the North American audience won't have to do any more catching up to Japan.

"There's a loud and passionate PC fanbase who has been patiently waiting for the North American version – we can't wait to welcome them in," says Fred White, head of the game's NA marketing team. "There will be login bonuses waiting for them with more surprises planned in the coming months."

The PC release date was announced alongside the launch of Phantasy Star Online 2's first NA in-game collaboration, the star of which is - fittingly enough - virtual idol Hatsune Miku (who just released a new Switch game , as it happens). Collab items and outfits are now available through the Scratch Ticket Terminal on Xbox One, and they'll be around more than long enough for PC players to pick them up if interested.