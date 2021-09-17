Snoopy and the Peanuts gang return for annual celebrity golf tournament

Golf was a big part of the Peanuts comic strip and the life of its creator, the late Charles Schulz. That relationship lives on as the Schulz Celebrity Golf Classic returns on October 5.

The 2021 Schulz Celebrity Golf Classic is a two-day golf event at the Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, California, to raise money for several children's charities including the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin, The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, Sonoma Academy Scholarship Foundation, PDI Surgery Center, Santa Rosa Catholic Charities Family Support Center, and the First Tee North Coast.

(Image credit: Charles Schulz (United Features Syndicate))

This year's event will be hosted by actor/comedian John O'Hurley, and celebrities that have already RSVPed include Robbie Gould, Brandi Chastain, Jim Craig, Kevin Dillon, and Dennis Haysbert. Celebrities have already nabbed all of the reservations for the golf classic itself, but tickets are on sale now for a gala and auction.

As far as we know, this is the only celebrity golf event named after a cartoonist - but hey, we encourage more of this.

The 2021 Schulz Celebrity Golf Classic is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and to date has raised over $10 million for charity.

Schulz himself was an avid golfer going back to his days on this high school golf team, and he was known to have a weekly golf foursome late in life and participate in celebrity golf tournaments himself in addition to his own. The game appeared frequently in the Peanuts strip, with Snoopy even at one point becoming a self-appointed world-famous golf pro.