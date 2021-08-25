Park Beyond is a brand new theme park sim from the devs behind Tropico 6

Park Beyond has been announced at Opening Night Live, and it's a brand new entry into the theme park sim genre from Limbic Entertainment, the developer behind Tropico 6.

Arriving in 2022 for Xbox Series X, PC, and PS5, you'll play as the person brought in to save a theme park stuck in the 1980s. Following the campaign, which is focused around the theme of "Impossification", you'll help inject a little bit of magic into the park, with help from some other key characters spotted in the announcement trailer.

You'll be building modular rollercoasters and some seriously imaginative rides to help get the park back on track. Rides can be seen evolving from the classic fairground rides we're all no doubt familiar with to something more fantastical. For example, a classic Ferris Wheel becomes a gravity-defying clockwork-esque mesh of multiple wheels that'll no doubt give riders quite the view of the surrounding landscape.

Elsewhere we see a carousel go from a single structure to a wedding cake-inspired multi-tiered experience. The coaster is also a focus for the trailer, with the carts flying out of some sort of cannon to reach another part of the track.

Along with the career mode, they'll also be a sandbox mode to explore in the game. And despite the fact it's also launching on consoles,

