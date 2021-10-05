Painkiller Jane is back (and bloody) in Heartbreaker graphic novel

Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada's Painkiller Jane is back with a new 48-page original graphic novel titled Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker. Scheduled to debut this November as a Kickstarter-first project, Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker will be written by Palmiotti and drawn by Romina Moranelli.

"Our story begins in the mean streets of New York where a series of murders takes place and Maureen sticks Painkiller Jane with the task of having to take a survivor across the Atlantic to Italy and return her to the mob family she never knew she had," Palmiotti says in the announcement. "Along the way, Jane deals with car chases, assassins, and runs into an old mercenary for hire girlfriend with much more than killing on her mind."

As with virtually all of Painkiller Jane's comics since the title's 1995 debut, Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker is decidedly 'adult' in terms of language, violence, and nudity.

Check out this unlettered preview of Painkiller Jane - Heartbreaker - some elements have been obscured by Palmiotti due to their adult nature:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Romina Moranelli (PaperFilms)) Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Romina Moranelli (PaperFilms)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Romina Moranelli (PaperFilms))

Through his publishing company PaperFilms, Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker is raising funds and taking preorders on Kickstarter. This is Palmiotti's seventeenth Kickstarter campaign, with all 16 previous ones exceeding their funding goals.

Moranelli has drawn the primary cover for Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker, with variant covers drawn by Bill Sienkiewicz, JG Jones, Josh Burns, Dave Johnson, and Amanda Conner. All but the Conner cover have been released - check them out in this gallery:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: PaperFilms) Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker covers Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: PaperFilms) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: PaperFilms) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: PaperFilms) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: PaperFilms)

Painkiller Jane has been previously adapted as both a live-action movie and TV series. In 2016, Jessica Chastain signed on to star and produce in a reboot of the Painkiller Jane film, although there's been no update on that project.

Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker is expected to debut this November.

