Ozark season 4 trailer revisits the past to tease the Netflix show's endgame

A new teaser trailer for Ozark season 4 has arrived.

The clip runs in reverse and recaps some key moments from the previous three series, like Helen Pierce's death, going all the way back to episode 1 when Marty Byrde was almost executed by Del Rio – all while Marty in a voiceover talks about the repercussions of making decisions. In between the flashbacks, we see what appears to be a huge car accident involving the Byrde family. "No ending is reached by accident," the trailer says.

This is the third look at season 4 that Netflix has released so far – a previous teaser trailer showed key locations from the series, while the first look clip revealed the Byrdes trying to wash themselves clean of Helen's blood. Some official images of the next season have also been revealed, which you can see below.

Look closely... What are your predictions for the new season of Ozark? pic.twitter.com/cPP3PrsjTwNovember 17, 2021 See more

Season 4 is arriving in two parts, with Part 1 coming early 2022. The official synopsis for the fourth installment of the series reads: "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood." (H/T Collider)

Jason Bateman is back as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney returning as Wendy Byrde, Julia Garner back as Ruth Langmore, and Felix Solis returning as Omar Navarro.

"I do know where everything is going to end… I was interested in the big question [Chris Mundy, showrunner] has the opportunity to answer: are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?" Bateman told IndieWire back in 2020. "What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done – or lack thereof?"

We won't have to wait long to find out if the Byrdes are going to get away clean – the next batch of episodes arrive January 21. Until then, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.