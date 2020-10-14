Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 is live, enjoy it for free on Nintendo Switch

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 is here - and so is a free trial of the game on Nintendo Switch. That's nothing to be afraid of, is it?
The highly-anticipated Halloween event will run from October 13 through November, and it's bringing with it a few brand-new skins, sprays, icons, and - of course - the iconic co-op mode Junkenstein's Revenge (which is adding Ashe and Baptiste to game mode).
Overwatch on Switch is celebrating its one-year anniversary in style - you can play it for free from October 13 to October 20, and snag the Legendary Edition for 50% from now until October 25. If the game bewitches you, that discount is certainly more treat than trick.
If you're the kind of Overwatch player that I am, then perhaps the most exciting thing about a new event are the new skins, and this year is offering up some spooktacular options. Here are the five new Legendary skins you can earn or buy during Overwatch Halloween Terror:
- Karasu-Tengu Genji
- Dai-Tengu Hanzo
- Werewolf Winston
- Flying Dutchman Sigma
- Shin-Ryeong D.Va
This year, Overwatch Halloween Terror is releasing two Junkenstein's Revenge challenge missions per week for a total of six. Check them out below.
Week 1: Vengeful Ghost, Frenzied Stampede
- A deadly ghost chases players
- Zomnics move faster
Week 2: Volatile Zomnics, Three They Were
- Zomnics explode near players
- Only 3 players but they deal more damage
Week 3: Mystery Swap, Shocking Surprise
- Heroes periodically randomized
- Some enemies spawn Shock-Tires on death
Plus, the Overwatch Halloween Terror event has a set of weekly challenges, which can be completed by playing Quick Play, Competitive Mode, or Arcade games. Do so and you'll get skins, icons, and sprays. Check them all out below.
Week 1
- Win 3 Games - Fantasma Sombra Player Icon
- Win 6 Games - Fantasma Sombra Spray
- Win 9 Games - Fantasma Sombra Epic Skin
Week 2
- Win 3 Games - Stone Brigitte Player Icon
- Win 6 Games - Stone Brigitte Spray
- Win 9 Games - Stone Brigitte Epic Skin
Week 3
- Win 3 Games - Ragdoll Echo Player Icon
- Win 6 Games - Ragdoll Echo Spray
- Win 9 Games - Ragdoll Echo Epic Skin
Overwatch joins our list of video game Halloween events that will help you get in the spooky mood. Isn't this just the best time of year?
Check out our Overwatch Nintendo Switch review.