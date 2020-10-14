Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 is live, enjoy it for free on Nintendo Switch

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 is here - and so is a free trial of the game on Nintendo Switch. That's nothing to be afraid of, is it?

The highly-anticipated Halloween event will run from October 13 through November, and it's bringing with it a few brand-new skins, sprays, icons, and - of course - the iconic co-op mode Junkenstein's Revenge (which is adding Ashe and Baptiste to game mode).

Overwatch on Switch is celebrating its one-year anniversary in style - you can play it for free from October 13 to October 20, and snag the Legendary Edition for 50% from now until October 25. If the game bewitches you, that discount is certainly more treat than trick.

If you're the kind of Overwatch player that I am, then perhaps the most exciting thing about a new event are the new skins, and this year is offering up some spooktacular options. Here are the five new Legendary skins you can earn or buy during Overwatch Halloween Terror:

Karasu-Tengu Genji

Dai-Tengu Hanzo

Werewolf Winston

Flying Dutchman Sigma

Shin-Ryeong D.Va

This year, Overwatch Halloween Terror is releasing two Junkenstein's Revenge challenge missions per week for a total of six. Check them out below.

Week 1: Vengeful Ghost, Frenzied Stampede

A deadly ghost chases players

Zomnics move faster

Week 2: Volatile Zomnics, Three They Were

Zomnics explode near players

Only 3 players but they deal more damage

Week 3: Mystery Swap, Shocking Surprise

Heroes periodically randomized

Some enemies spawn Shock-Tires on death

Plus, the Overwatch Halloween Terror event has a set of weekly challenges, which can be completed by playing Quick Play, Competitive Mode, or Arcade games. Do so and you'll get skins, icons, and sprays. Check them all out below.

Week 1

Win 3 Games - Fantasma Sombra Player Icon

Win 6 Games - Fantasma Sombra Spray

Win 9 Games - Fantasma Sombra Epic Skin

Week 2

Win 3 Games - Stone Brigitte Player Icon

Win 6 Games - Stone Brigitte Spray

Win 9 Games - Stone Brigitte Epic Skin

Week 3

Win 3 Games - Ragdoll Echo Player Icon

Win 6 Games - Ragdoll Echo Spray

Win 9 Games - Ragdoll Echo Epic Skin

Overwatch joins our list of video game Halloween events that will help you get in the spooky mood. Isn't this just the best time of year?