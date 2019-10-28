Overwatch 2 leaked artwork suggests a rumored hero is coming

A new bit of Overwatch 2 art briefly appeared on the Blizzard Gear shop Monday, only to be snapped by eagle-eyed forum-goers over at MMO Champion before disappearing from the store. The leaked image, first reported by Wowhead, features a familiar cast of Overwatch characters - some with noticeable design changes - with the rumored new hero Echo appearing in the background.

The leak follows a detailed report from ESPN claiming Overwatch 2 will be revealed at BlizzCon 2019 later this week, and will include new game modes, new PvE mechanics, new maps, and at least one new hero. If the reporting is accurate, there's a good chance we'll get a much closer look at Echo than the distant view we have with the leaked image.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

This isn't the first we've seen of Echo, nor is it the only evidence to suggest Overwatch 2 is in development and nearing an official reveal. Echo has been in development purgatory from the early days of Overwatch's development, and can be seen in the ‘Reunion’ animated short.

Today's leaked image also reveals new looks for a few different Overwatch heroes. Tracer's rocking some new pants, Genji's finally found his pants, and Mei's sporting a slightly redesigned outfit. Reinhardt, Mercy, Brigitte, and Winston also feature in the new image, but haven't been noticeably updated.

