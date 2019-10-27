Leaked document suggests Overwatch 2 will be formally announced at BlizzCon 2019

A leaked BlizzCon 2019 document has revealed visitors to next weekend's show will get to play the hotly-anticipated sequel for Overwatch.

As reported by ESPN, the document – which is a demo guide for the upcoming show – not only reveals that the game will be available to play on the show floor, but it also suggests a number of "PvE features" will also be unveiled when BlizzCon takes place on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Rumours of a successor to Blizzard's fan-favourite shooter aren't new, of course, and it stands to reason that Overwatch 2 was likely in development. However, as well as the new logo – which ESPN says is simply the current logo with "a small orange '2' indexed in the top right corner" – the document reportedly details that one of the story missions, set in Rio de Janeiro, will a co-operative experience for up to four players. It's also thought we'll see new maps, modes, and "PvE features", with the latter "expected to be available to play for BlizzCon attendees this weekend".

There's also information about an all-new mode, too. "While much of the focus will be on story and narrative elements, Overwatch will see its first new mode since the game was released in beta in 2015, with 'Push' set to be unveiled alongside Assault, Control, Escort, Hybrid," ESPN explained. "Push will be set on a new map based in 'Toronto'."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Blizzard did not respond to ESPN's request for comment, but I guess we'll find out for sure next weekend, eh?

