Ori and the Blind Forest is no longer an Xbox console exclusive, coming to Switch this September

Nintendo's Indie World Showcase is dropped some big announcements, including the massive addition of the gorgeous indie action-adventure game Ori and the Blind Forest to the Nintendo Switch platform. Nintendo officially announced that Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition will be available on the Switch as of September 27.

There were whispers and rumors that the game would become available for the Switch, despite its status as an Xbox One exclusive, and now it's official. Ori and the Blind Forest is taking a page out of the Cuphead book, which was released for the Switch back in April 2019.

"The same Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition experience that Xbox and PC players know and love will be coming to Nintendo Switch," said the official press release. "Bringing with it the same stunningly beautiful graphics running at 1080p and 60fps, plus all of the same great features from the original release, including new areas to explore, two additional abilities, more story sequences, multiple difficulty modes, fast travel between areas and much more"

Developed by Moon Studios, Ori and the Blind Forest tells the story of a young orphaned white guardian spirit named Ori, who falls from a tree during a storm and is adopted by another forest creature. However, this beautiful forest of Nibel is dying, and you're tasked with saving it from the clutches of an evil nemesis.

The game famously features hand-painted artwork and beautiful animated character movement. The score was nominated for Best Score/Soundtrack at the 2015 The Game Awards, and the game itself received heaps of praise, even winning Xbox Game of the Year in 2015.

Ori and the Blind Forest will be available in the Nintendo Switch eShop on September 27.