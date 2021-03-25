Oddworld: Soulstorm shows two ways to hijack a train in new Future Games Show gameplay trailer

Oddworld: Soulstorm has got a new gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show.

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants brought a new demo for their long-awaited sequel to the Future Games Show today, showing off two distinct ways that protagonist Abe can hijack a train.

The level opens with a wide shot of the train station, highlighting the depth and detail of the environment and the variety of hazards to come. The first big obstacle illustrates some tried-and-true Oddworld logic: if you can't see Abe, enemies can't either, as studio president Lorne Lanning explains. By hiding in the steam coming off of some vents, Abe's able to sneak right by.

This is where the approach to the level starts to split. In one reality, Abe is a nice guy who just wants to grab a train without going through any legal rigamarole. In the other reality, Abe has a flamethrower. Lanning describes the latter as "a more not nice approach," which is pretty accurate.

Still, being kind to enemies is the least of Abe’s problems. As Lanning takes us through the train station, he shows some of the potential hazards that will put a spanner in Abe’s plans. As he recruits Mudokons through this level, you have to be wary of crushing platforms, whirring pistons, and electrified floors that can all turn your newly gained followers into paste.

If you can handle the heart-rate troubling tension, then Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to PS5, PS4, and PC (via the Epic Games Store) on April 6. It'll also be free on PS5 via PlayStation Plus from April 6 through May 3.

Make sure you keep up with all the news from the Future Game Shows: Spring Showcase.