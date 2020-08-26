Nour: Play With Your Food is a feast for the eyes for PS5

Terrifying Jellyfish is bringing the "weird, playful, and joyous" Nour: Play With Your Food to PS5 , the studio has announced.

In case you aren't familiar, Nour is pretty much what it says on the tin: a game about playing with food. Inspired by the delectable eats we so often admire in anime and Instagram photos, as well as "the experience of having bubble tea for the first time," Nour invites us to revisit our favorite food memories and experiment with new creations. "Can virtual food look so good that you can taste it? Can visuals and sound alone evoke the sensation of hunger?" the studio asks in the game's official description.

In an article on the PlayStation Blog , Terrifying Jellyfish founder Tj Hughes emphasizes the creative freedom you're afforded with the various tools available in Nour. You can meticulously recreate the bowl of ramen Goku slurps down outside the hyperbolic time chamber, build your own original meal, or make a complete mess.

"This game encourages you to experiment with its controls. No button is off limits! Press different combinations of buttons to interact with the game. Think outside the box and you just might discover a secret ;) With 20+ food vignettes, and reactive musical compositions to accompany each, this is bound to be the tastiest multi-course meal to hit next-gen," Hughes explains.

With the PS5, Terrifying Jellyfish was able to implement the PS5 DualSense controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to make interacting with food feel as real as ever. For example, cutting through different types of fruit will relay different levels of resistance to your fingers, mimicking the real-life movement.

Nour: Play With Your Food is being published by Panic, known for another enchanting indie game: Untitled Goose Game. A release date has yet to be announced, but the studio commits to delivering a game that's not "undercooked nor overdone, but just right."