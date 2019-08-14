No Mans Sky: Everything you need to explore galaxies and chart the stars

With the arrival of the Beyond update completely overhauling the game, now is definitely the time for a No Man's Sky guide to refresh your knowledge of galactic exploration. There has been much progress made over the years since the original launch, along with chunky content updates to introduce new mechanics and systems, meaning there's a lot to keep track of. That's why we're here with our guide to No Man's Sky, which will take you through a suite of guidance to ensure you never find yourself completely lost in space.

No Man's Sky Review

Our No Man's Sky review should be your first port of call if you're looking to see if you should pick this game up. Regardless of whether this is your first time or you're looking to revisit the game after its disappointing launch, our review covers both angles and will inform you whether it's worth another look in almost three years after its initial release.

No Man's Sky Tips

Now you know how the game is shaping up after multiple updates, you're going to want some No Man's Sky tips to help you become more efficient as you scour the galaxy for resources. From base building to Atlas Seeds, we run through some of the game's less obvious systems that should answer some of your first probing questions.

No Man's Sky cheats

(Image credit: Hello Games)

If you want to make space exploration a bit easier for yourself, then some No Man's Sky cheats could really help you out. Our guide has got the lowdown on whether it's possible to cheat on PS4, Xbox One, or PC.

No Man's Sky hidden mechanics

There are a number of No Man's Sky hidden mechanics that you might want to come to terms with early so you can take advantage of them during your play through. The game is fairly light on the tutorial side in some places, putting the emphasis on exploration, so it will still come in handy to read up on some of the more obscure systems in the game, like alien languages and camera filters.

How to make money fast in No Man's Sky

Hey big spender. You probably want to know how to make money fast in No Man's Sky, especially if you're seeking to purchase only the finest ships and equipment for your galactic voyages. Check out our guide which shows you how to barter better with the aliens, hustle star ships and uh... find eggs?

No Man's Sky How to Save

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Strangely in No Man’s Sky, how to save is not an obvious process and if you don't get it right then you could accidentally lose a chunk of progress. The game currently doesn't explain this very well, which is why we've got advice on the two main ways to save so you can shut down your session with confidence.

No Man's Sky Storage

(Image credit: Hello Games)

As you run around planets harvesting materials and resources, one of the main issues you'll encounter is running out of No Man's Sky storage space to keep everything in. There are various ways you can get more storage and increase the room in your inventory, so well show you what you need to do.

No Man's Sky Free Freighter

Acquiring a No Man's Sky free Freighter should be a no-brainer for any keen explorer. First off, who doesn't want a badass spaceship home base where you can store items and conduct important business meetings! Check out our guide to find out how to pick one up without spending all of your precious units. It's cheeky but it's worth it!

No Man's Sky Multiplayer

Players can now take part in No Man's Sky multiplayer sessions following the NEXT update, after the initial promise stumbled many moons ago around the game's launch. However, the game still leaves the ins and outs of multiplayer unexplained, which is why you should read our handy guide to find out what is shared (and more importantly, what isn't.)

No Man's Sky Antimatter

(Image credit: Hello Games)

If you want to get out and explore the galaxy, you're going to need a supply of No Man’s Sky Antimatter as it's a vital component of the Warp Cells used for Hyperdrive travel. This material doesn't occur naturally, but we'll show you how you can craft it or find it in certain locations.

No Man's Sky Atlas Pass

Trying to figure out the No Man's Sky Atlas Pass system can be tricky, especially when most of their functionality remains unexplained. Simply put, they help you get behind locked doors in the buildings and space stations you find throughout the world. It's very important to grab them as they often lead to great loot, so check out our guide on how to find and use each tier of Atlas Pass.

No Man's Sky Chromatic Metal

Finding valuable No Man's Sky Chromatic Metal can be the key to unlocking base-building capabilities and completing late-game crafting recipes. Unfortunately, it's one of the new resources added to the game with the NEXT update that is a pain to find. Read our guide and we'll show you a surefire process to smelting this resource so you can craft to your heart's content.

No Man's Sky Technology Modules

One of the most important resources in the game are No Man's Sky Technology Modules. They help you repair weapon components, ships and equipment, but they're also incredibly hard to find. They cost a ton of units and rely on the player finding technology to dismantle if they can't afford it, so read our guide and we'll show you the best methods for finding Technology Modules in No Man's Sky.

Best No Man's Sky Bases

Creative players have built some of the best No Man's Sky bases, and we feel it's our prerogative to show you some of their finest creations. From unfinished busts of Homer Simpson's head to fully liveable Daleks, things get fairly absurd, but hopefully it will provide some inspiration when you're trying to make your mark on the galaxy.

Best No Man's Sky Mods

To make your experience as smooth as possible, or add some extra features, you may want to check out our list of the best No Man's Sky mods. They're fairly straightforward to install, and can mitigate some of the game's more annoying issues, like increasing fuel efficiency and muting those pesky radiation warnings.