No Man's Sky patch notes: Synthesis Update quality of life improvements abound

You know you're in for a treat when the latest No Man's Sky patch notes promise "a number of frequently requested features and improvements" in the opening line. Such is the case with the Synthesis Update, AKA update 2.2, coming Thursday, November 28. As developer Hello Games puts it, the update also delivers "a large number of community-led quality of life improvements, as well as general polish." Here's a look at the best and biggest features from the latest No Man's Sky patch notes.

Upgrade and salvage starships

You can now upgrade your starship's inventory and ship class via new Starship Outfitting Terminals available at space stations, provided you have the Units and Nanites to spare. Not only that, you'll be able to salvage retired ships for scrap and materials you can apply to your favorite ship. It's like trading your old console in for a new one at Gamestop, but in space.

Improved terrain editing

No Man's Sky has always been about interacting with the environment, and thanks to the upgraded Terrain Manipulator, terraforming is easier than ever. On top of miscellaneous optimizations, it received new visual settings like restore and flatten (basically an undo and oh-screw-it button, respectively), as well as terrain protection which can lock in your base's terrain. You'll also be able to protect more terrain edits at once.

New and unified features

(Image credit: Hello Games)

No Man's Sky has been split between its VR and traditional version for some time, but with the Synthesis Update, Hello Games is ensuring feature parity. Photo mode, creature riding, and first-person exocraft travel are now available in all versions of the game.

Quality of life

Finally, we get to the lion's share of the No Man's Sky patch notes: quality of life improvements. Here's a quick roundup of the biggest ones:

Instant access to Galactic Trade Terminal

Increased speed of Pulse Drive

Drag-and-drop movement for items in your inventory

New technologies which improve transportation, including mid-air jetpack recharging and emergency warping

Triangular base parts

Higher capacity for storage containers

Personal Refiner for your Exosuit

Multiple multi-tools, with the option to swap between tools in the quick menu

Those are the headlining features, and you'll find dozens more in the full patch notes listed here .

