Nintendo Valentine cards are a delightful way to share the love

Nintendo Valentine cards are real and you can download them to send to your significant other (or friends and family) this Valentine's day.

Nothing shows you care quite like a bit of word play, and Nintendo's card designs deliver the goods with some silly ties in to some of its beloved characters and games. Featuring Link, Mario, Daisy, Yoshi, Reese, and Inklings, the cards have some truly pun-tastic romantic messages that have the same kind of eye-rolling charm as the jokes you find in Christmas crackers. Honestly you can't help but find them all endearing.

The six different card designs feature on the Play Nintendo website. The site has a host of creative and fun activities, such as creating your own 2020 calendar or taking a personality quiz based on a series of different Nintendo games.

Take this card featuring the pink alpaca Reese from Animal Crossing holding a little apple with the message "you're the apple of my eye." It's pretty darn adorable, and I'm sure many will relate when I say that Animal Crossing is the way to my heart.

(Image credit: Play Nintendo)

Mario Kart might test the bonds of friendship and love at times when someone gets hit by a red shell right before the finish line, but that doesn't mean it can't make you feel the love, too. If hitting the road gets anyone's motor running, you'll be happy to know that there's also a card featuring Mario in a kart with the message "The way to my heart is in a kart."

And if you and a loved one bond over a hearty session of Splatoon 2, you can't go wrong with the Splatoon themed card saying "we're on a roll, Valentine." Oh, Nintendo.

The cards are a delightful bit of fun for the upcoming romantic holiday on February 14, but hey, who says you have to send them on Valentine's day? You never need an excuse to send a silly Nintendo card to make someone smile after all.