Nintendo Switch Online N64 games: What time do they go live today?

Nintendo Switch Online N64 games are arriving today, and if you've waited a long time for this, you're probably wondering exactly when you'll be able to play them.

Nintendo hasn't revealed the precise time the update will go live, but the Switch is due for some maintenance during US evening hours, which gives a pretty good idea of when to expect the games to launch. As VGC points out, Nintendo has confirmed that Switch Online is scheduled to go offline from 4pm to 7pm PT / 7pm to 10pm EST / 12am to 3am BST. Meanwhile, the eShop will apparently be down from 5pm to 6:30pm PT / 8pm to 9:30pm ET / 1am to 2:30am BST.

That means a betting person would say the Nintendo Switch Online N64 games should be available right around 7pm PT / 10pm ET / 3am BST tonight, October 25 (early morning on October 26 in the UK). Again, that isn't official from Nintendo, but it's easy to deduce by looking at Nintendo's plans for Switch Online maintenance.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch Online expansion pack includes some of the best N64 games and best Sega Genesis games right at launch - not to mention the upcoming paid Animal Crossing DLC - but it'll come at a cost. The expanded subscription service costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 for a 12-month Individual Membership, while a Family Membership will run you $79.99 / £59.99 / €69.99. You can also grab the official Switch Online N64 and Sega Genesis controllers for $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 each.

