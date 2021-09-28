Nintendo leaker says Diddy Kong Racing is coming to Switch Online

Diddy Kong Racing could be cruising its way to Switch Online, according to a Nintendo leaker with a fairly reliable track record.

It's worth mentioning upfront that any leak is best served with a pinch of salt. In this case, the leaker has correctly predicted September's Nintendo Direct, the release of 2020's Paper Mario: The Origami King, and a few other Nintendo-related goings-on in recent memory. That said, leakers get things wrong all the time for a variety of reasons, and this one is no exception.

The leaker in question, Zippo, correctly predicted a number of announcements from last week's Nintendo Direct ahead of time, including Banjo-Kazooie coming to Switch Online. At the time, Zippo also suggested but didn't state outright, that fellow Rare titles Killer Instinct Gold and Diddy Kong Racing are being planned for launch on Switch Online.

In a follow-up post titled 'More Rare Games Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online', Zippo reaffirmed that their sources indeed say Killer Instinct, its sequel Killer Instinct Gold, and Diddy Kong Racing are all making their way to Switch Online at an unspecified point in the near future.

"So yes, I've heard that in addition to Banjo-Kazooie, Diddy Kong Racing, Killer Instinct and its sequel are also being planned for the service, in the near future with the strong possibility of more Rare games," the leaker writes.

Nintendo has confirmed a total of nine N64 games are launching on Switch Online next month, and the roster includes classics like Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Future releases include Paper Mario, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, and Paper Mario.

