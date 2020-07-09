Nintendo is revealing something from a third-party franchise tomorrow, and WayForward is developing

Friday's just-announced Treehouse Live event will reveal a new game from WayForward, whose body of work is too long to list. Nintendo teased the news in a tweet Thursday afternoon, also promising new gameplay from Paper Mario: The Origami King.

As speculation spread like wildfire, Nintendo quickly issued a follow-up tweet that clarified WayForward is working on something "based on a third-party property," narrowing the field of possibility somewhat (sorry Wario stans). It's also confirmed that it'll be the first title in the franchise that WayForward is developing, so we can rule out anything from a series with the studio's name attached.

Please note that WayForward’s new title featured in #NintendoTreehouseLive is based on a third-party property.July 9, 2020

So, essentially there's a whole lot we know it isn't but not enough to start speculating. I will say that the stream isn't a Nintendo Direct, and Nintendo was quick to temper expectations with the tweet clarifying it's a third-party game.

What I'm saying is that we as gamers have to accept the fact that our expectations can sometimes betray us. That said, it might be something really freakin' cool - who knows? Honestly, attach WayForward to pretty much any series and they're sure to produce something worthwhile.

Either way, you can tune in and find out when the Treehouse Live event kicks off Friday, July 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. At the very least, we have some new Paper Mario gameplay, and that's never a disappointment.

