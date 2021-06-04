Nintendo E3 2021: What to expect at this year's Nintendo Direct showcase

The wait for the Nintendo E3 2021 showcase is getting shorter and shorter as we get ever closer to E3 2021 . As part of the E3 2021 schedule , Nintendo's event is set to kick off on June 15 at 9 am PT / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST, and will run for 40 minutes with a focus on all things software. Shortly after the initial show, we'll also be treated to three hours of deep dives into some gameplay of upcoming titles in a Nintendo Treehouse live stream. Interestingly, Nintendo has revealed that the showcase will "mostly" be showing upcoming Switch games set to release in 2021, and we already know about plenty of exciting releases on the horizon. With rumors already circulating about what Nintendo games may make an appearance, we've put together some predictions about what we might expect to see in the Nintendo E3 2021 event.

Nintendo Switch Pro

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Rumors have been circulating about a new console, said to be called the Nintendo Switch Pro , for quite some time now. Rumored to come equipped with an increased battery life, larger screen, and support for 4K output, an upgraded Switch would grab a lot of headlines. While Nintendo has said that it is focusing on software for its Nintendo Direct, it isn't out of the realms of possibility for the company to announce the system in the days leading up to the showcase, leaving it and third-party publishers free to reveal and show Nintendo Switch Pro games. There's always surprises in store at E3, and this would surely be a big one.

Breath of the Wild 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Our first glimpse of Breath of the Wild 2 came with a teaser trailer at the end of E3 2019. Since then, we've seen the release of a prequel in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity , and news surfaced that we could see the game release sometime this year . The franchise has historically released a new mainline title every four or five years, and with the Breath of the Wild first launching in 2017, it's not so unrealistic to expect the game to land sometime in the not-so-distant future. With Nintendo celebrating Zelda's 35th anniversary this year too, it would also be quite a way to celebrate. Still, with the impact of the pandemic, we may not see a release date just yet, but we could very well get another glimpse at the game during Nintendo's E3 event.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

While there's still every chance we could see a little bite-sized look at the upcoming open-world adventure Pokemon Legends: Arceus , we're more likely to get another look at the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake. The Pokemon Company just recently revealed Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date , which will see both games land on the Switch on November 19, 2021 with pre-orders now up for grabs. With the release date not so far away, the upcoming E3 showcase would be a great chance to show off more of our upcoming return to the Sinnoh region. While the showcase is "mostly'' focusing on 2021 releases, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to launch on January 28, 2022, so we just might catch another glimpse of that adventure, too.

Highly-anticipated franchises

(Image credit: PlatinumGames)

There are some major franchises that are set to make a comeback on the Switch console. Fans have eager for a crumb of news about the long-awaited Bayonetta 3 and the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 for quite some time now. With very little in the way of updates and sparse information about both games, this event would be the opportune time to surprise us with some details on either project. Developed by Platinum Games, Bayonetta 3 was first revealed all the way back in 2017 at the Game Awards, and since then we've not heard very much about it. In 2019, it was revealed that the upcoming return of Samus had been delayed, with the game restarting development. It's hard to say how likely it is that we'll finally see a glimpse of either title in the showcase, but stranger things have happened and it'll certainly be a welcome surprise.

Other possibilities

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As with many past Nintendo showcases, we could very well see more of some of the indie games set to come to the console later this year. With the likes of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, Minkeo's Night Market, Bear and Breakfast, and much more besides. Not to mention there are a host of other Switch games we know are coming to the console in the near future, such as Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. We could also see a fun new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons , although it would likely have to be something pretty big to make it into the E3 showcase. It'll be interesting to see if any new announcements are revealed and just what they might be.

This year is a big one for anniversaries in the world of Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary was back in February, and while we've already seen an announcement for a remaster of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, we could see Nintendo make more of this milestone. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Donkey Kong, and since it's been quite some time since we saw a new game in the franchise, perhaps 2021 will be the year Donkey Kong returns. To add more fuel to the fire, there were even recent rumors suggesting that a new Donkey Kong title could be in the works from the team that brought us Mario Odyssey. Could Nintendo celebrate DK this year with a big announcement? We'll have to wait to see.

