Ninja signs new, multi-year exclusivity deal with Twitch again

Famed Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has signed a new exclusivity deal with Twitch.

“I am excited to get back to streaming full-time and connecting with my loyal fanbase,” Blevins said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter (thanks, VGC ).

“I really took my time to decide which platform was best and Twitch has been supportive throughout this process and understanding my overall career goals. In this next chapter, I’m going to make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators.

“I am looking forward to working with Twitch to demonstrate how this amazing community of gamers can make a meaningful impact.”

To new beginnings. @ninja pic.twitter.com/UbBSDwezvySeptember 10, 2020

“Tyler is an iconic force in the gaming community, and it’s been amazing to see the impact he’s made on the industry and broader culture," said Twitch’s VP of content, Michael Aragon, but stopped short of disclosing what the deal was worth. "Gaming - and the people who love it - are being recognized by a broad mainstream audience now in part because of Tyler, and we know he’s just getting started.”

Blevins unexpectedly split with his last streaming partner, Mixer, after Microsoft abruptly sold its streaming service to Facebook in June, the streamer is reportedly pursuing his own creative ideas as well as reading scripts, although – despite the unexpected free time on his hands – it looks like Blevins isn't rushing into new projects just yet and has reportedly turned his sights to a new career in Hollywood .

"It just has to make sense," he said at the time. "If it's tough because I'm not comfortable with it yet, I can work on that. But if it's tough because I'm not good, I'm not going to cry over it."

Blevins recently joined Ellen DeGeneres to help her get to grips with Fortnite . The popular talk show host invited Ninja onto her set shortly before lockdown so he could give her a quick lesson in the art of battle royale.

Ninja was one of four gaming personalities that banded together to raise $1 million for gaming charity, Special Effect. The joint donation from Ninja, Aim Lab, Ninja, Mr Beast, and G2 came after Fall Guys developer Mediatonic challenged the many brands eagerly posting Fall Guys mock-up skins to put their money where their mouth is and bid on donations to the UK charity.