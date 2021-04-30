Ni No Kuni 2 Switch version leaks via an ESRB rating

Ni No Kuni 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch, according to an unceremoniously revealed ESRB listing.

Gematsu spotted the listing for Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition on the Entertainment Software Ratings Board's official site , and it's still online as of this writing. The Prince's Edition specifically includes the base game and two expansion DLC packs, as well as some extra equipment to use in-game, but the listing itself doesn't reveal anything new - just the usual content warnings of action and combat in a fantastical world.

We'll likely have to wait for an official announcement from Bandai Namco to learn whether the standard edition will come to Switch as well, or if there are any special features unique to the new version on Nintendo's console. Ni No Kuni 2 was originally released for PC and PS4 back in 2018, but the series has a history of taking its time for Switch: the first Ni No Kuni was initially released in 2011, and the original version was brought to Switch (along with updated remasters for PC and PS4) in 2019.

The Ni No Kuni series has only had the two main games since 2011, but it's rapidly expanded into other territories since then, including an animated movie on Netflix and a strategic board game adaptation . Developer Level 5 has also confirmed that it has plans for a third Ni No Kuni video game, though we haven't gotten an official look at it yet.