Next Dying Light 2 "Dying 2 Know" showcase coming July 1

The next "Dying 2 Know" showcase for Dying Light 2 will air Thursday, July 1.

Developer Techland announced the upcoming stream in a short teaser shared with the press. For now, all we know is that the show will start at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST over on the Techland Twitch page. The teaser video suggests that we're in for a look at some new zombie types, but that's admittedly just a guess.

Dying 2 Know is one of two semi-regular series that Techland uses to release new information on Dying Light 2 , with the other being a traditional Q&A with the development team. The first episode in the series was released in May, and it gave us just over 30 minutes of details ranging from an interview with the voice of protagonist Aiden to fresh gameplay. Here's hoping the second episode is comparably informative.

A new report from Game Informer , who spoke to Techland ahead of the July 1 show, suggests that the next Dying 2 Know will touch on factions, the makeup of the game's central city, multiplayer interactions, the virus-detecting wristband Aiden was wearing in an earlier trailer, and a variant zombie, among other things.

This dovetails nicely with what we heard from animation director Dawid Lubryka in a post-E3 interview . Lubryka discussed the sequel's vision for the zombie apocalypse, and reiterated the impact of the campaign's branching, evolving decisions.

"Side quests are an important part of world building in Dying Light 2", Lubryka said. "Through these quests, you can decide what The City will look like, or bring new opportunities for the citizens. Some citizens will support your decisions, some will not, but it is up to you to decide what The City will look like. We have a lot of game activities prepared for our players, but at this stage we want it to be a surprise for them!"

Dying Light 2 will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on December 7, 2021 – and with a slightly modified title: Dying Light 2 Stay Human.