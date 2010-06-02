New Scott Pilgrim trailer more videogame-y than the last one

So it turns out a new trailer for the upcoming film Scott Pilgrim vs The World dropped yesterday, when we were all too busy being somewhere other than the office to write about it. If you haven't seen it yet, and you're wondering exactly why we seem to be so excited about the movie, well, the new trailer underlines our reasons even more clearly thanthe last one.

Specifically, it confirms that the movie, like the comicthat inspired it (about a sweetly moronic Toronto hipster/unstoppable combat dynamo forced to fight his girlfriend's Seven Evil Exes), will be drenched in fourth-wall-breaking references and homages to old-school gaming, from the 1-up Scott grabs out of the air...



Above: Somewhere, right now,Roger Ebert is rolling his eyes and sighing loudly

... to the combo meter that appears when Scott beats the tar out of the first Evil Ex, Matthew Patel.

Of course, we've gotten excited about game-themed movies many, many times before, only to beburned terribly. But if anyone can keep the movie from collapsing under the weight of its own references, it's directorEdgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Spaced), who seems to be doing a bang-up job with the film so far. We won't know for sure how well he did until the movie hits theaters sometime in August, but until then, consider our hopes officially raised.

