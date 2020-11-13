New operators from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can be unlocked in Warzone

Operators from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, but you'll need a copy of Treyarch's latest to get access to them.

Players looking to use the new operators will need to complete specific challenges in order to unlock them, and these can only be completed in Black Ops Cold War. It should be noted that each Operator has their own individual criteria to be unlocked. For example, Baker requires you to get 100 eliminations with sniper rifles in multiplayer, while Sims requires you to destroy 10 enemy vehicles or Scorestreaks. This means that it might take a while before you can access every Operator in Warzone, but a little bit of work and patience will get you all the Operators you're after in both games.

When the Operator has been successfully unlocked in Black Ops Cold War, they get automatically unlocked the next time you play Warzone. It must be emphasized, though, that you'll have to use the same Activision account for both games if you want to have the unlocked characters crossover between games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently available for the next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S consoles, as well as PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign review, where we run the rule over the game's new story mode. Be sure to keep an eye out our multiplayer review as well.