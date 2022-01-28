New on Netflix in February 2022: All the new movies and shows to stream this month

A new month means new movies and shows on Netflix – and we're spoilt for choice this February. When it comes to Netflix Originals, there are plenty of new series to get stuck into. Historical epic Vikings: Valhalla arrives on our screens this month, along with drama Inventing Anna, which is inspired by the real-life scammer. Animated video game adaptation The Cuphead Show! is also releasing in February, along with the second season of the reality show Love is Blind.

As for movies, new releases include the streamer's take on Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Meanwhile, the US version of the platform has new additions including the '90s version of The Addams Family and the Matt Damon-led actioner The Bourne Ultimatum. Over in the UK, viewers can enjoy films like Brokeback Mountain, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, and The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, the directorial debut from Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Inventing Anna – February 11

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ozark star Julia Garner plays infamous fraudster Anna Delvey in Shonda Rhimes' latest Netflix series. Based on Jessica Pressler's New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People", the series follows a con woman who moved to New York in 2013 and convinced the city's elite that she was a German heiress – before scamming them out of their money. Laverne Cox, Arian Moayed, and Anna Chlumsky also star.

The Cuphead Show! – February 18

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the hit Cuphead video game, this new animated Netflix show follows the (mis)adventures of the titular character (voiced by Tru Valentino) and his brother Mugman (Frank Todaro). The pair will have to face off against a host of bosses that will be familiar to players of the game – Ribby and Croaks, Grim Matchstick, King Dice, and the Devil, if the trailer is anything to go by.

Vikings: Valhalla – February 25

(Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years after the History Channel's original Vikings series, at a time when the Vikings had overrun England, taken control of Normandy in France, and ventured across the Atlantic Ocean – but their time in England was nearing an end. It follows the adventures of Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), and co. – some of history's most famous Norse men and women.

