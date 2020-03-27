New on Netflix (April 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

With so many are stuck at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has never been busier. And if you’re looking for a suitable distraction, look no further as we run through everything new on Netflix this April.
First, Community seasons 1 – 6 are finally returning on April 1st, and you can already hear the chants of "six seasons and a movie" in the distance. If you’re not sure where to start with the beloved college comedy, here are the 15 best Community episodes for you to test out. Think of it as your Greendale open day! More series on their way include new seasons of Nailed It!, Hello Ninja, and Pokémon: The Series Sun & Moon.
In terms of movies, you can finally have that Lethal Weapon marathon as all four movies will be on Netflix from April 1st. Also on their way this month is the classic video game movie Mortal Kombat – which found its way into our list of the 10 best video game movies of all time – plus some stunning five-star movies such as The Social Network, Taxi Driver, and more.
New Netflix shows (April 2020)
- The Iliza Shlezinger Sketch Show – April 1
- Nailed It! Season 4 – April 1
- Community seasons 1-6 – April 1
- Kim’s Convenience season 4 – April 1
- Pokemon: The Series Sun & Moon season 3: Ultra Legends – April 1
- La casa de papel part 4 – April 3
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – April 3
- StarBeam – April 3
- The Big Show Show – April 6
- Hi-Score Girl season 2 – April 9
- Brews Brothers – April 10
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain – April 14
- Outer Banks – April 15
- Fary Hexagone season 2 – April 16
- Fauda season 3 – April 16
- #BlackAF – April 17
- The Last Kids on Earth part 2 – April 17
- Too Hot to Handle – April 17
- Cooked with Cannabis – April 20
- The Midnight Gospel – April 20
- Middleditch & Schwartz – April 21
- Absurd Planet – April 22
- Win the Wilderness – April 22
- The House of Flowers season 3 – April 23
- After Life season 2 – April 24
- Hello Ninja season 2 – April 24
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill – April 24
- The Last Kingdom season 4 – April 26
- Never Have I Ever – April 27
- Extracurricular – April 29
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat – April 29
- Summertime – April 29
- Drifting Dragons – April 30
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut – April 30
- The Victims’ Game – April 30
New Netflix movies (April 2020)
- 40 Days and 40 Nights – April 1
- Bloodsport – April 1
- Cadillac Records – April 1
- Can’t Hardly Wait – April 1
- Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke – April 1
- Deep Impact – April 1
- God’s Not Dead – April 1
- Just Friends – April 1
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space – April 1
- Lethal Weapon – April 1
- Lethal Weapon 2 – April 1
- Lethal Weapon 3 – April 1
- Lethal Weapon 4 – April 1
- Minority Report – April 1
- Molly’s Game – April 1
- Mortal Kombat – April 1
- Mud – April 1
- Promised Land – April 1
- Road to Perdition – April 1
- Salt – April 1
- School Daze – April 1
- Sherlock Holmes – April 1
- Soul Plane – April 1
- Sunrise in Heaven – April 1
- Taxi Driver – April 1
- The Death of Stalin – April 1
- The Girl with All the Gifts – April 1
- The Hangover – April 1
- The Matrix – April 1
- The Matrix Reloaded – April 1
- The Matrix Revolutions – April 1
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower – April 1
- The Roommate – April 1
- The Runaways – April 1
- The Social Network – April 1
- Wildling – April 1
- The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly – April 2
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll – April 2
- Coffee & Kareem – April 3
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon – April 3
- Angel Has Fallen – April 4
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer – April 5
- Love Wedding Repeat – April 10
- The Main Event – April 10
- Tiger Tail – April 10
- CODE 8 – April 11
- Despicable Me – April 16
- Hail, Caesar! – April 16
- Jem and the Holograms – April 16
- Sergio – April 17
- The Green Hornet – April 18
- The Vatican Tapes – April 20
- Bleach: The Assault – April 21
- Bleach: The Bount – April 21
- The Plagues of Breslau – April 22
- The Willoughbys – April 22Extraction – April 24
- The Artist – April 25
- Django Unchained – April 25
- Battle: Los Angeles – April 27
- Dangerous Lies – April 30
New Netflix Documentaries (April 2020)
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal – April 1
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 – April 1
- LA Originals – April 10
- The Innocence Films – April 15
- Circus of Books – April 22
- A Secret Love – April 29
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story – April 29