New on DC Universe (July 2020): All the comics arriving

Several recent comic book titles are making their way to DC's flat-rate streaming service in the month of July - including a tie-in to the recently-returned Doom Patrol TV series.

Gerard Way and James Harvey's Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #1 is coming to the service July 7, along with Tom King and Andy Kubert's Superman: Up in the Sky. The twin Superman-adjacent maxiseries Lois Lane and Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen will also begin serialization on DC Universe on July 7 and 21, respectively.

In addition to comics, the DC Universe services also includes films and TV series. The live-action series Stargirl debuts a new episode every Monday, while the returning Doom Patrol has new episodes on Thursdays. The service will also be adding the animated films Superman: Unbound, Batman vs. Robin, All-Star Superman, and Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker this month.

Earlier this year, DC reported that over 23,000 digital comic books are available on the service. The publisher said that readership on DC Universe increased 35% from February 2020 to April 2020. As of May 2020, 18 million comic books have been read on the service according to DC.

The DC Universe service costs $7.99 a month (plus tax), or $74.99 annually.

Here's a full list of the comic books being added each week in July to the DC Universe streaming service:

Tuesday, July 7

Adventures of the Super Sons #12

Batgirl (2016) #36

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #3

DCeased #3

Deathstroke (2016) #45

Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #1

Female Furies #6

Green Lantern (2018) #9

Harley Quinn (2016) #63

Justice League (2018) #27

Lois Lane (2019) #1

Superman Up in the Sky #1

Tuesday, July 14

Batman (2016) #74

Batman and the Outsiders (2019) #3

Batman: Universe #1

Catwoman (2018) #13

Detective Comics (2016) #1007

Event Leviathan #2

Hawkman (2018) #14

Justice League Odyssey #11

Naomi (2019) #6

Red Hood: Outlaw #36

Supergirl (2016) #32

Superman (2018) #13

The Flash (2016) #74

Wonder Twins (2019) #6

Wonder Woman (2016) #74

Young Justice (2018) #7

Tuesday, July 21

Aquaman (2016) #50

Batman (2016) #75

Collapser #1

Justice League (2018) #28

Nightwing (2016) #62

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #1

Teen Titans (2016) #32

Teen Titans Go! #35

Wonder Woman: Come Back to Me #1

Tuesday, July 28