New on ComiXology Unlimited (February 2021): All the comics and manga arriving

A plethora of new comic books from across the diverse comics industry have been added to ComiXology Unlimited in February 2021. Classic and more recent material from DC, Marvel, Boom! Studios, IDW Publishing, and more have arrived - featuring characters from the Marvel and DC superhero-verse, over to the realms of Star Wars, Star Trek, and even WWE.
Among the many new additions to comiXology Unlimited in February 2021, arguably the most popular will be eight new issues of Jonathan Hickman's X-Men ongoing series, primarily drawn by Leinil Francis Yu. X-Men #4 through #11 have been added, as well as a collected edition - X-Men, Volume 1.
From current to classic, the complete 1984-1985 DC series Crisis on Infinite Earths has been added - as well as a Crisis on Infinite Earths: 35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition containing all those issues PLUS some extras.
For wrestling fans on a high after Sunday's Royal Rumble event, a large swath of Boom!'s WWE comics has been added to comiXology Unlimited. WWE #18 - #25 has been added, as well as (among other things) the WW Original Graphic NOvel: Undertaker one-shot - which gives a backstory to the iconic performer.
From Deadman to Deadpool, Marvel has added Skottie Young and Nic Klein's complete Deadpool run, both as single issues and in three collected editions. They've also added over 20 issues of Ta-Nehisi Coates' current Black Panther run.
On a completely DIFFERENT tangent, the first four volumes of IDW's For Better Or For Worse: The Complete Library have been added - collecting the early years of cartoonist Lynn Johnston's slice-of-life comic strip.
On the sc-fi front, Star Trek and Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to in comiXology Unlimited's February 2021 additions. A number of Star Wars comics - including adaptations of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, The Last Jedi, The Force Awakens, and Solo - have been added, as well as the six-issue Thrawn series - which will be of particular interest to fans of Disney Plus' The Mandalorian.
On the Star Trek side, IDW has added 54 issues of its early '10s Star Trek series - which continued the adventure of the original '60s TV series with its fifth-year voyages.
Check out the recent additions from December and January here.
If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in February 2021:
- AEIOU or Any Easy Intimacy
- Afraid of Everything
- After the Fire
- After the Spring: A Story of Tunisian Youth
- A Hero's Death
- Airboy Archives Vol. 3
- A Letter to Jo
- Alone Forever
- Amazing World of Gumball: Spring Break Smash
- Amazing World of Gumball 2018 Grab Bag #1
- A Radical Shift of Gravity
- A Shining Beacon
- Atomic Robo
- Atomic Robo Vol. 10: Atomic Robo & The Ring of Fire
- Atomic Robo Vol. 11: Atomic Robo & The Temple of Od
- B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know #7 - #15
- B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know Vol. 2: Pandemonium
- B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know Vol. 3: Ragna Rok
- Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Vol. 2
- Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Vol. 3
- Black Panther (2016-2018) #5 - #18, #166 - #172
- Black Panther (2016-2018) Annual #1
- Black Panther Vol. 4: Avengers of the New World Part 1
- Black Panther Vol. 5: Avengers of the New World Part 2
- Camp Spirit
- Cobra Annual 2012: Origin of Cobra Commander
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Karate Kid Saga Continues - Johnny’s Story
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #4 (of 4)
- Crisis on Infinite Earths: 35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
- Crisis on Infinite Earths #2 - #12
- Deadpool (2018-2019) #3 - #15
- Deadpool (2018-2019) Annual #1
- Deadpool (2019-) #8
- Deadpool by Skottie Young Vol. 1: Mercin' Hard For The Money
- Deadpool by Skottie Young Vol. 2
- Deadpool by Skottie Young Vol. 3: Weasel Goes To Hell
- Delegates #15
- Disney's Tsum Tsum Kingdom
- Disney Afternoon Giant #1 - #8
- Disney Comics and Stories: Friends Forever
- Disney Comics and Stories #1 - #13
- Disney Giant Halloween Hex #1
- Disney Magic Kingdom Comics #1 and #2 (of 2)
- Doc Macabre #2 and #3 (of 3)
- Doctor Doom (2019-) #6 - #10
- Donald and Mickey Quarterly #4
- Dungeons & Dragons: Abraxis Wren of Eberron
- Dungeons & Dragons: Baldur’s Gate 100-pager
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun #1 - #5
- Dungeons & Dragons: Days of Endless Adventure
- Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #1 - #4 (of 5)
- Dungeons & Dragons Vol. 2: First Encounters
- Dungeons & Dragons Vol. 3: Down
- For Better Or For Worse: The Complete Library Vol. 1
- For Better Or For Worse: The Complete Library Vol. 2
- For Better or For Worse: The Complete Library Vol. 3
- For Better or For Worse: The Complete Library Vol. 4
- G.I. Joe (2014-2015) #8
- G.I. Joe (2016-2017) #8 and #9
- G.I. Joe (2019-) #6
- G.I Joe: Cobra Civil War - G.I Joe Vol. 2
- H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau
- Harrow County: Library Edition Vol. 1
- Harrow County #13 - #16
- Harrow County Library Edition Vol. 2
- Harrow County Vol. 4: Family Tree
- Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1954 #1 - #15
- Hypernaturals Vol. 3
- I Can Sell You A Body #1 - #4
- Johnny Boo Meets Dragon Puncher
- Johnny Dynamite: Explosive Pre-Code Crime Comics—The Complete Adventures of Pete Morisi’s Wild Man of Chicago
- Klaus: The New Adventures of Santa Claus
- Klaus and the Crying Snowman #1
- Klaus and the Life and Times of Joe Christmas #1
- Liar's Kiss
- Life on the Moon
- Life Undead
- Little Adventures In Oz Vol. 1
- Little Sammy Sneeze
- Lucy Dreaming #4 and #5
- Lumberjanes: A Midsummer Night’s Scheme #1
- Lumberjanes: Bonus Tracks
- Lumberjanes: Campfire Songs
- Lumberjanes: Somewhere That's Green #1
- Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass
- Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship
- Lumberjanes #46 - #72
- Lumberjanes Vol. 8
- Lumberjanes Vol. 9
- Lumberjanes Vol. 10
- Lumberjanes Vol. 11
- Lumberjanes Vol. 12
- Mega Princess #1 - #5 (of 5)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Beyond the Grid
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Lost Chronicles Vol. 2
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 - #51
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Anniversary Special #1
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Archive Vol. 2
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 6
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 7
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 8
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 9
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 10
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 11
- Ms. Marvel (2014-2015) #12 - #19
- Ms. Marvel Vol. 3: Crushed
- My Little Pony: A Canterlot Wedding
- My Little Pony: Adventures In Friendship Vol. 4
- My Little Pony: Adventures In Friendship Vol. 5
- My Little Pony: Animated Vol. 3: The Return of Harmony
- My Little Pony: Art Is Magic!
- My Little Pony: Art Is Magic! Vol. 2
- My Little Pony: Deviations
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls Holiday Special
- My Little Pony: Feats of Friendship
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #72 - #88
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Vol. 16
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Vol. 17
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Vol. 18
- My Little Pony: Legends of Magic #1 - #12
- My Little Pony: Legends of Magic Annual 2018
- My Little Pony: Legends of Magic Vol. 1
- My Little Pony: Legends of Magic Vol. 2
- My Little Pony: Micro Series - Cutie Mark Crusaders #7
- My Little Pony: Micro Series - Fluttershy #4
- My Little Pony: Micro Series - Luna #10
- My Little Pony: Micro Series - Pinkie Pie #5
- My Little Pony: Micro Series - Rainbow Dash #2
- My Little Pony: Micro Series - Rarity #3
- My Little Pony: Micro Series - Twilight Sparkle #1
- My Little Pony: Movie Adaptation
- My Little Pony: Pageants & Ponies
- My Little Pony: Ponyville Mysteries #1 - #5
- My Little Pony: Princess Twilight Sparkle
- My Little Pony: Spirit of the Forest #1 - #3 (of 3)
- My Little Pony: Star Pupil
- My Little Pony: The Crystal Empire
- My Little Pony: The Crystalling
- My Little Pony: The Cutie Map
- My Little Pony: The Cutie Re-Mark
- My Little Pony: The Feats of Friendship #1 - #3
- My Little Pony: The Magic Begins
- My Little Pony: The Movie Prequel #1 - #4
- My Little Pony: To Where and Back Again
- My Little Pony: Treasury Edition: Ponies of Darkwater
- My Little Pony: Twilight's Kingdom
- My Little Pony: When Cutie Calls
- My Little Pony Art Gallery
- My Little Pony Cover Gallery #1
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Canterlot High: March Radness
- My Little Pony Holiday Special 2017
- My Little Pony Holiday Special 2019
- Neon Future Volume 2 #5
- Pandemica #1 - #4 (of 5)
- Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1
- Punks Not Dead: London Calling #1 - #5
- Punks Not Dead Vol. 2: London Calling
- Queer Visitors from the Marvelous Land of Oz
- Ragnarök: The Breaking of Helheim #1 - #5 (of 6)
- Richard Matheson: Master of Terror Graphic Novel Collection
- Richard Stark's Parker: The Hunter: Chapter 1 - 4
- Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons #1: Director's Cut
- Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons #1 - #4 (of 4)
- Rick Veitch's Bratpack
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Big Reveal
- Rise of the TMNT: Sound Off!
- Rising Sun #1 - #3 (of 3)
- Saban's Power Rangers Original Graphic Novel: Soul of the Dragon
- Skyward #2 - #5
- Skyward Vol. 1: My Low-G Life
- Sleeping Beauties #1 (of 10)
- Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1
- Something is Killing the Children #4 - #8
- Something is Killing the Children Vol. 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #26 - #28
- Sonic the Hedgehog Annual 2020
- Sonic the Hedgehog Vol. 6: The Last Minute
- Sons of Anarchy: Redwood Original Vol. 3
- Spacewarp Vol. 1: Phase 1
- Speed Bump
- Star Trek: Countdown Vol. 1
- Star Trek: Debt of Honor Facsimile Edition
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine—Too Long a Sacrifice #1
- Star Trek: Deviations
- Star Trek: Discovery: Aftermath #1 - #3
- Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #1 - #4
- Star Trek: Discovery #1 - #4
- Star Trek: Discovery - Aftermath
- Star Trek: Discovery Annual 2018
- Star Trek: Discovery Annual 2019—Captain Saru
- Star Trek: Discovery—The Light of Kahless
- Star Trek: Year Five: Valentine’s Day Special
- Star Trek: Year Five #10 - #12
- Star Trek: Year Four
- Star Trek (2011-2016) #4 - #60
- Star Trek (2011-2016) Vol. 10
- Star Trek (2011-2016) Vol. 11
- Star Trek (2011-2016) Vol. 12
- Star Trek (2011-2016) Vol. 13
- Star Wars: A New Hope Graphic Novel Adaptation
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunters (2020-) #1 - #6
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunters Vol. 1: Galaxy’s Deadliest
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – Dark Temple (2019) #1 - #5 (of 5)
- Star Wars: Solo Graphic Novel Adaptation
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Graphic Novel Adaptation
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi Graphic Novel Adaptation
- Star Wars: Thrawn (2018) #1 - #6 (of 6)
- Star Wars Adventures: Clone Wars #2 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Destroyer Down #1 - #3
- Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny—Ahsoka & Padme
- Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny—Hera
- Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny—Princess Leia
- Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny—Rey
- Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny—Rose & Paige
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #32
- Star Wars Adventures Annual 2018
- Star Wars Adventures Vol. 9: Fight the Empire
- Steven Universe: Harmony #1 - #5
- Steven Universe: Ultimate Dough-Down
- Steven Universe: Welcome to Beach City
- Steven Universe (2017-): Fusion Frenzy #1
- Steven Universe (2017-) #12 - #36
- Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 2: Punching Up
- Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 3
- Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 4: Just Right
- Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 5: Find A Way
- Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 6: Playing By Ear
- Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 7: Out Fearful Trip
- Steven Universe Original Graphic Novel: Camp Pining Play
- Steven Universe Original Graphic Novel: Crystal Clean
- Strange Skies Over East Berlin #1 - #4
- Strong Female Protagonist
- Strong Female Protagonist, Book Two
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 30th Anniversary Special
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #1 - #3 (of 3)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #29 - #97
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100: Deluxe Edition
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #102 - #106
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 8: Northampton
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 9: Monsters, Misfits, and Madmen
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 10: New Mutant Order
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 11: Attack On Technodrome
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 12: Vengeance, Part 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 13: Vengeance, Part 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 14: Order From Chaos
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 15: Leatherhead
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 16: Chasing Phantoms
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 17: Desperate Measures
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 18: Trial of Krang
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 19: Invasion of the Triceratons
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 20: Kingdom of Rats
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 21: Battle Lines
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 22: City At War, Pt. 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 23: City at War, Pt. 2
- The Accelerators Vol. 4: The Accelerators Vol. 4: Forwards and Backwards
- The Amazing World of Gumball: Adventures in Elmore
- The Amazing World of Gumball: The Storm
- The Amazing World of Gumball: Tunnel Kingdom
- The Amazing World of Gumball Original Graphic Novel: Midsummer Nightmare
- The Amazing World of Gumball Vol. 4: Scrimmage Scramble
- The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV #10 - #12 (of 12)
- The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV Vol. 2
- The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV Vol. 3
- The Art (and Many Other Mistakes) of Eric Powell
- The Avant-Guards #1 - #8
- The Avant-Guards Vol. 2
- The Backstagers
- The Backstagers 2018 Halloween Intermission #1
- The Backstagers Valentine's Intermission #1
- The Backstagers Vol. 2: The Show Must Go On
- The Backstagers Vol. 3
- The Complete Elfquest Vol. 2
- The Complete ElfQuest Vol. 3
- The Complete The Killer
- The Crow: Curare #1 - #3 (of 3)
- The Crow: Death and Rebirth
- The Crow: Hark the Herald
- The Crow: Lethe #1 - #2 (of 3)
- The Crow: Memento Mori #1 - #4
- The Crow: Midnight Legends Vol. 5: Resurrection
- The Crow: Midnight Legends Vol. 6: Touch of Evil
- The Crow: Pestilence #1 - #4
- The Crow: Skinning the Wolves #1 - #3 (of 3)
- The Crow #1 - #5
- The Empty Man (2018): Manifestation
- The Empty Man (2018): Manifestation
- The Empty Man (2018): Recurrence
- The Empty Man (2018) #1 - #8
- The Grand Abyss Hotel
- The Great Wiz and the Ruckus
- The Thrilling Adventure Hour: Martian Manhunt
- The Thrilling Adventure Hour: Residence Evil
- The Thrilling Adventure Hour (2018-) #1 - #4
- The Unsound
- The Woods Vol. 9: The Way Home
- Tiananmen 1989: Our Shattered Hopes
- Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 4
- Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 5
- Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 6
- Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 7
- Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 8
- Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 9
- Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 10
- Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 11
- Transformers Galaxies #6 - #7
- Transformers vs. Terminator #1 - #2 (of 4)
- Transformers ‘84: Secrets and Lies #1 (of 4)
- Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics #1 - #4
- Venom: Space Knight (2015-2016) #1 - #13
- Venom: Space Knight Vol. 1: Agent of the Cosmos
- Venom: Space Knight Vol. 2: Enemies and Allies
- War for the Planet of the Apes
- Waves
- Welcome to Wanderland #1 - #4
- Wellington #1 - #4 (of 5)
- We Served The People
- Wet Hot American Summer
- White Boy in Skull Valley
- Wicked Things #1 - #3
- Wild's End Vol. 3: Journey's End
- Wolverine (2020-) #4 - #6
- Wonder Pony
- WWE: Forever #1
- WWE: Then. Now. Forever. Vol. 2
- WWE: Then. Now. Forever. Vol. 3
- WWE: Then. Now. Forever. Vol. 4
- WWE #18 - #25
- WWE Attitude Era 2018 Special #1
- WWE Original Graphic Novel: Undertaker
- WWE Smackdown #1
- WWE Vol. 3: Roman Empire
- WWE Vol. 5: The Sami & Kevin Show
- WWE Vol. 6: The Phenomenal One
- WWE WrestleMania 2018 Special #1
- WWE Wrestlemania 2019 Special #1
- X-Men (2019-) #4 - #11
- X-Men by Jonathan Hickman Vol. 1
