New Neverdead gameplay trailer likely to cause influx of WTF!?

Remember Neverdead from E3 - the game from Konami that features an immortal demon-slaying hero that has the ability to fall to pieces and put himself back together again? Of course you do. Well, it's popped it's decapitated head up again at Gamescom with a brand new trailer. Let it into your eyes:

I think it's the first time I've ever seen a bodyless head rolling around, reassembling its scattered limbs and torso while shooting at a grumpy Hell ogre to the sound of Johan Strauss' The Blue Danube.

It looks a bit rough around the edges, but complete character dismemberment has got my attention. I wonder if it'll be possible to play through the entire game as a head? A bit like Marble Madness with demons.

August 20, 2010