6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations. Whatever you're in the mood for over the next couple of days, there's sure to be something you fancy on one of your favorite streaming platforms.

If you're struggling to pick the subject of your next movie night, there's a selection of thrillers to choose from this week – there's Windfall on Netflix, starring Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel, or Deep Water, which stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and is available on Hulu in the US and Prime Video in the UK.

In the mood for a horror fix? UK viewers can catch the Sundance Film Festival hit Fresh on Disney Plus UK (Hulu in the US), while Halloween Kills is now back on HBO Max for those in the US. As for new series to binge-watch, you can choose between London-set drama Top Boy or animated sitcom Human Resources, which are both on Netflix.

Windfall – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Netflix is no stranger to star-studded thrillers, and the streamer's latest offering sees Jason Segel play a man who breaks into the holiday home of a wealthy tech CEO (Jesse Plemons). However, things get complicated when the billionaire and his wife (Lily Collins) take an unexpected trip away. The movie is directed by Charlie McDowell, who last helmed another Netflix movie, The Discovery, which also starred Plemons and Segel alongside Rooney Mara and Robert Redford.

Top Boy season 2 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Top Boy returns to Netflix for season 2 (well, technically season 4, but it's the second installment since the streamer picked up the series after it was canceled in 2013). Set in a fictional estate in east London, the show follows its residents, including two seasoned drug dealers. The series stars Ashley Walter and Kane Robinson, and new additions to the cast for the new season include The Falcon and the Winter Solider's Erin Kellyman and model Adwoa Aboah.

Human Resources – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

A spin-off to the hit Netflix animated series Big Mouth, Human Resources follows the Hormone Monsters that plague the teenagers of the original series and takes the form of an unconventional workplace comedy. The voice cast of the aforementioned monsters (which include Lovebugs, Anxiety Mosquitos, and Ambition Gremlins) features Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, and David Thewlis, and you can expect guest appearances from big names like Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Halloween Kills – HBO Max

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Halloween Kills is the twelfth installment in the Halloween franchise and a direct sequel to 2018's Halloween, picking up immediately where that movie left off. Still set on Halloween 2018, it sees Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family work with new and old allies to form a mob against Michael Myers, who is still loose in the town of Haddonfield. James Jude Courtney is back as Michael Myers (with that creepy breathing still courtesy of Nick Castle).

Fresh – Disney Plus

Available: UK

Watch today: Disney Plus (already on Hulu in the US)

Starring Sebastian Stan and Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones, new horror flick Fresh follows a young woman's battle to survive her new boyfriend's "unusual appetites." The Big Short and Don't Look Up director Adam McKay was a producer on the project, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews and is already available to watch on Hulu in the US. You can read our interview with director Mimi Cave here.

Deep Water – Hulu/Prime Video

Available: US/UK

Watch today: Hulu/Prime Video

Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith (the author of Carol, which was adapted into the movie starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara), Deep Water stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a married couple who have fallen out of love. Rather than separate, however, the pair engage in mind games and extramarital dalliances that veer ever closely to deadly territory. Oh, and Affleck's character has a bunch of pet snails, too.