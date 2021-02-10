New Legend of Zelda trademarks fuel remaster collection speculation

Legend of Zelda could be getting a remastered collection if rumors around these trademark approvals are anything to go by.

The two titles in question are Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. According to Twitter user @ KeliosFR, who stated that the trademarks were accepted in Australia, the titles ‘Phantom Hourglass’ and ‘The Wind Waker’ were filed for in July 2020.

This has led some fans to believe there may be plans to line this up with Zelda’s 35th Anniversary, which takes place this year.

Je sais pas pourquoi, mais je sens que ça va être comme Mario 35th, avec 3 jeux Zelda dans une collection + BOTW2 en fin d'année, à voirFebruary 10, 2021

Considering that Nintendo did re-release the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection in honor of Mario’s 35th anniversary last year, it wouldn’t be too far of a stretch to believe that Nintendo may be doing the same again for Zelda’s anniversary. It is also Pokemon’s 25th anniversary this year, with rumors pointing towards a new Let's Go game.

This wouldn't be the first time that both games have been re-released for different Nintendo consoles. The Wind Waker was originally released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2002, and later remastered for the Wii U, while Phantom Hourglass started out on the Nintendo DS in 2007 and received a Wii U digital port a few years later.

As with all speculation though, there’s no way of knowing what Nintendo actually has in the works until they make an official announcement. If they decide to celebrate Zelda the way that they did Mario in 2020, there’s bound to be plenty of new Legend of Zelda stuff to celebrate and get our hands on soon.