20 indie games to keep on your radar in 2021

Looking back on 2020, it really was a big year for indies. From surprise hits, to comforting gems that took our minds off of the chaos of the year for just a moment, last year proved just how diverse, creative, and innovative indie games can be. Happily, this looks set to continue well into the new year, with a plethora of standout indie games that have all the promise of being big in 2021 . From story-rich narrative adventures to delightful puzzlers, and much more besides, I can't overstate just how exciting it is to know that so many wonderful indie games are on the way. This list covers just a small amount of the overwhelming number of interesting indies to watch out for.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

(Image credit: Ember Lab)

Release date: March 2021

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, PC (Epic Games Store)

Set to release early this year, developer Ember Lab looks set to take us on one very magical journey in its debut title, Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Taking on the role of a young spirit guide called Kena, you make your way to an abandoned village in search of a sacred shrine, where you'll encounter corrupted spirits and a strange curse. Channeling the spirit realm, Kena can use special abilities and gain the help of adorable little spirits known as The Rot. These cute little fuzzy friends help Kena restore and alter the environment in order to progress. Kena: Bridge of Spirits already looks very promising, with some Pikmin vibes, plenty of intrigues, and a beautiful world to explore.

Sable

(Image credit: Shedworks)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

From developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury comes Sable, a gorgeously stylized upcoming adventure that draws inspiration for its design from a blend of European comics and Japanese animation. Following protagonist Sable, who's on a rite of passage known as a "gliding", you explore the world's vast deserts and ruins at your own pace. From riding on your hoverbike, to climbing up walls, and walking across the sand, are puzzles to solve, fellow nomads to encounter, and secrets to uncover. With no combat and a focus on exploration, Shedwork's eye-catching open-world is one I can't wait to get lost in.

Open Roads

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Gone Home and Tacoma developer Fullbright's upcoming release Open Roads follows the story of Tess Devine and her mother Opal, who set out on a road trip they won't soon forget. After uncovering old letters and notes in their attic, the pair journey to old family properties in a bid to learn more about their family's past and long buried secrets. Fullbright has a talent for bringing compelling story-driven experiences to life in interesting ways, and I can't wait to see how this story unfolds. It's also great to see a game explore the bond and relationship between a mother and daughter.

Season

(Image credit: Scavengers)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PS5, PC

Everyone needs some space to relax, and Scavenger Studios' Season looks set to provide just that by whisking you away on a bicycle road trip in its lush, beautifully stylized world. Set in a "surreal version of the mid-twentieth century", you explore through the eyes of a young woman who leaves a secluded community for the very first time. By recording the life around you by taking photographs, drawing, and documenting what you see, you'll venture to different societies, collecting artifacts and memories. There's also an element of mystery wrapped up in Season's unique setting, and I can hardly wait to discover everything it has to offer.

Weird West

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): PC

Saddle up and get ready to venture into WolfEye Studios' fantasy reimagining of the wild west. In this isometric action RPG from the co-creator of Dishonored and Prey, Weird West presents you with the adventures of five different heroes whose destinies are all intertwined and connected. Also described as an "immersive sim", there are many different playstyles to try out, and every choice you make will be reflected in the game; each hero's journey will be tied to the actions you take. With its dark take on the wild west, you'll encounter fantastical creatures as well as fellow gunslingers. It sounds like one highly replayable adventure.

Venba

(Image credit: Visai Studios)

Release date: November 2021

Platform(s): PC

Venba, from Toronto-based developer Visai Games, is a narrative cooking game set in the 1980s. Taking on the role of an Indian mother who immigrates to Canada with her family, you cook all kinds of dishes and bring back lost recipes as you go. Experienced through branching dialogue, Venba tells a story of "family, love, and loss" – it already sounds like it has all of the right ingredients for one very charming experience full of warmth and heart.

Stray

(Image credit: Sony)

Release date: October 2021

Platforms: PS5, PC

In Stray, from developer BlueTwelve Studio, you play as a cat who roams the rundown alleys of a forgotten cybercity. Yes, that's right. You're a cat. Need I say more? Experiencing the sights and sounds of the neon-tinted futuristic setting through the eyes of a feline, you can make use of your agile form and be stealthy as and explore the world from the ground or up on high with your nimble paws. The cat is also said to befriend a small flying drone called B12, which sounds adorable. Facing many dangers in the Cybercity's underbelly, you journey with your drone companion to find a way out. Sounds pawsome, doesn't it? (I'm sorry.)

Unpacking

(Image credit: Witch Beam)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): PC

Taking things out of boxes when you move in reality is stressful and, frankly, no fun at all. But in Unpacking, from developer Witch Beam, it becomes incredibly satisfying and unexpectedly relaxing. I tried out the demo for this indie gem last year, and I can hardly wait to dive right back in and continue neatly organising everything just so. Described as a "zen" puzzle game, you go about unpacking boxes in various different rooms and setting items down so everything brings the room together. The things we own can say a lot about us too, so you'll learn more about the person from the possessions you unpack.

She Dreams Elsewhere

(Image credit: Studio Zevere)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

She Dreams Elsewhere from Studio Zevere is a "surreal RPG" full of striking pops of colour and distinctly eye-catching character designs that really evoke its dreamscape setting. Exploring themes such as mental health and self-identity, you play a woman named Thalia who struggles with anxiety and has to face the nightmares that are keeping her stuck in a comatose state. Along with its unique art style and interesting dream setting, She Dreams Elsewhere also features turn-based battles, various different playstyles to try out, and a "connection system" that allows you to bond with the characters you meet.

The Artful Escape

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): Xbox One, PC

The Artful Escape is the first game from developer Beethoven & Dinosaur, and it's firmly on our radar thanks to its stylish, imaginative art, guitar-shredding music, and psychedelic vibes. In this 2D platformer, you play as Francis Vendetti as he gets ready for his very first live performance. Diving into a world of his own imagination to get inspiration for his own stage persona, you journey through surreal landscapes made of sound that will play as you move. With outlandish encounters and plenty of slick-looking moves, The Artful Escape looks like one musical journey you'll want to take note of.

Teacup

(Image credit: Smarto Club)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): PC

In Smarto Club's narrative adventure, you play as a shy, introverted frog called Teacup and must get everything together for a tea party. Teacup loves drinking tea and reading books, and I can already tell that she's going to steal my heart later this year. After running out of tea (the horror), you set out into the woods to find herbs and gather a list of ingredients to restock the pantry. With it's wonderful illustrated art style and adorable characters, I'm more than ready to take a stroll through its colourfully inviting world.

Kinder World

(Image credit: Lumi Interactive)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): iOS, Android

Kinder World from Melbourne-based developer Lumi Interactive looks set to offer some much-needed relaxation. As a game for "healing, houseplants, and practising kindness", you take care of plants and do small activities such as breathing exercises in an environment you can design. With delightful art, an adorable Samoyed dog character , and a variety of plant types, it sounds like a fantastic way to take a little break during the day. The plants you care for will also feature procedurally generated growth, so it will be unique to you.

Forever Ago

(Image credit: Third Shift)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): PC

Forever Ago, the debut game from developer Third Shift, takes you on a road trip in the shoes of Alfred, a man in his senior years who journey's north in "search of redemption". Using your instant camera to capture and document Alfred's journey, you'll solve environmental puzzles, explore by interacting with objects to learn more about the world around you and encounter various characters along the way. With a wonderful art style and a story that promises to explore loss and regret, as well as hope and friendship, Forever Ago looks set to take us on quite the adventure.

Garden Story

(Image credit: VIZ Media)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Starring an adorable little grape called Concord, Picgram's Garden Story promises to scratch that farming sim itch in 2021. Concord is the youngest grape in the grove, and as the new Guardian, you set out to bring a community together and restore the island. With a host of fruit friends to help you, you'll take on the invading Rot threatening your home. With a delightful pixelated art style, a cosy feel, and lots of cute characters, Garden Story looks full of charm.

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End

(Image credit: Crispy Creative)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): PC

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End from developer Crispy Creative is an LGBTQ+ space opera management game that's already giving off serious Firefly vibes. In fact, the devs have even said it's like Firefly meets The Fifth Element, and I'm so here for it. As you travel around the universe, you'll recruit a ragtag crew of eclectic characters and take on any job you can get to maintain the necessary resources and repairs to keep on flying. But you're not your run-of-the-mill rogue caption. Oh, no. Instead, you're the actual ship. Yes, that's right. You play as a sentient outlawed spaceship. It sounds out of this world.

The Wild at Heart

(Image credit: Moonlight Kids)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): Xbox One, PC

Developer Moonlight Kids is set to take us on an adventure in a colourful world filled with magical creatures, puzzles, and secrets to uncover. Following 12-year-old Wake and his best pal, Kirby, the pair unwittingly find themselves in another world as they try to run away from their troubles. In this mysterious hidden realm known as the Deep Wood, with its own eccentric order of guardians, Wake and Kirby get caught up in an ancient conflict. In The Wild at Heart's unique world setting, you can also collect creatures known as Spritelings and take on supernatural enemies with their abilities, gather resources to craft items and upgrades, and try to stay safe during the night.

Here Comes Niko!

(Image credit: Gears for Breakfast)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

The moment I saw the tagline for Here Comes Niko from developer Frog Vibes, I wanted to know more about it. Described as a "cosy platformer for tired people", you play as Niko who applies for a job at Tadpole Incorporated as a "professional friend." Working for your new frog boss (yes, that's right, you work for a frog who wears a tie), you're tasked with going to various islands to lend a helping hand. With its quirky animal characters and wonderful, cartoony art style, Here Comes Niko looks absolutely delightful.

Minute of Islands

(Image credit: Mixtvision)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Studio Fizbin's upcoming adventure Minute of Islands looks magical. With a hand-drawn beautifully animated comic-book art style, you play a young mechanic called Mo who lives with her family on an Archipelago. The islands were once home to an ancient race of giants, and the engines they left behind turn out to be the only thing keeping a long-forgotten threat at bay, and Mo must set out and restore the engines before disaster strikes. With its colourful world and the promise of an emotional story at its heart, this is one puzzle platformer to take note of.

Mineko's Night Market

(Image credit: Humble Games)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

From developer Mewoza Games comes Mineko's Night Market, a game all about crafting unusual items with resources you find around the world and selling them to residents at the weekly night market. As Mineko, a young girl who's just arrived on a Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu, you'll encounter and get to know the locals, uncover the secrets, and try to help restore the struggling village that you now call home. With its vibrant, quirky art style and all manner of activities to get stuck into – including cat racing – Mineko's Night Market looks like one very charming adventure sim.

Dordogne

(Image credit: Un Je Ne Sais Quoi)

Release date: TBC 2021

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Dordogne is a narrative adventure with an enchanting 3D watercolor style that looks utterly beautiful. In the debut game from French studio Un Je Ne Sais Quoi, you take on the role of a 32-year-old woman called Mimi who visits the home of her grandmother who has recently passed away. By finding letters and solving puzzles left behind by her grandmother, Mimi immerses herself in the memories of her childhood and reconnects with the girl she once was. Playing as both the past and present Mimi, you'll collect photos and objects to create a journal that will be unique to your playthrough as you explore the French region of Dordogne.

Want to know more? Big in 2021: Season takes a look at the PS5 odyssey that's got everyone talking.