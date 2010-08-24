New GoldenEye 007 multiplayer trailer is all old school and stuff

Popular

Split-screen deathmatch, classic characters, weapons, and maps shown off in Gamescom trailer

A new trailer for the Wiimake of the classic N64 shooter, GoldenEye 007, shows off the game's myriad multiplayer modes and options. The trailer focuses on four-player split-screen games (Wii online? Psh...), and emphasizes the return of classic characters, weapons, modes, and maps, which are all good things...

GoldenEye was a pioneering console shooter, and some of the most fun you could have with three friends and an N64. The modern version is clearly meant to recapture that experience, but is it too late? Do we still care to gather around a TV andshoot each other from withinlittle boxes? Think it over while you watch the trailer:

Is this something we want to relive? We don't know yet, but we did get a little giddy seeingFacilityagain.

