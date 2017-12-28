New games coming to PC Gamer Weekender let you fight with kebabs and get tactical

Positech Games, developers of Gratuitous Space Battles and Democracy, is bringing a trio of fine titles to the PC Gamer Weekender – one developed in-house, two others published by the firm. One of them lets you fight zombie cops with kebabs. Oh yes, pick up your tickets now and use the discount code chr1stm4s for a 20% discount until midnight on January 5.

First up is the in-house game, Production Line – a strategy/management title that sees players running a small car company with the intention of growing the business and making its output as mass market-friendly as possible. The big difference compared to other management titles is that in Production Line you’re not attempting to just get bigger – you’re actually looking to keep things as manageable as possible, subdividing processes and making them as efficient as they can be.

Next up is Basingstoke, being published by Positech but developed over at Puppy Games (who you may know from Revenge of the Titans). In it, you roam the streets of a destroyed Basingstoke, using kebabs as weapons and looting sausage rolls from undead police. Seriously. It’s a blend of stealth and arcade styles with a unique setting that’s sure to raise a few smiles.

Last, and of course not least, is Frozen Synapse 2 from Mode 7 Games – sequel to the simultaneous-turn-based tactical game in which you command squads through unpredictable engagements. The first game was brilliant, so expect the sequel to be a popular one to play at the Weekender.

