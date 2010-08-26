New Doctor Who Live Info Announced

Storyline details revealed, Nigel Planer and Nick Briggs join the cast and there’ll be flying Daleks!

BBC Worldwide has today announced that Nigel Planer ( The Young Ones , The Hogfather ) will be joining the cast for the forthcoming audio/visual spectacular, Doctor Who Live .

Planer will play Vorgenson, a character created for the tour by Steven Moffat, who’s written the script. He’s described as an “inter-galactic showman” who is the Doctor’s biggest fan.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Doctor Who Live ,” says Planer, “and this role is something of a boyhood dream come true. My character Vorgenson, who has been developed specially for the show by Steven Moffat, is the Greatest Showman in the Galaxy and using his incredible invention, ‘The Minimiser’, he can make any Doctor Who character appear on stage as part of his travelling show dedicated to his hero. This live tour brings all the magic of the TV show together with a host of incredible effects. I hope that I can survive visiting nine cities in October sharing a stage with 11 Doctor Who monsters and a flying Dalek in tow!”

The stage show will follow Vorgenson on an inter-galactic journey as he summons monsters in his Minimiser for the audience to see. Matt Smith will appear as the Doctor in specially filmed sequences to be shown on a giant screen on stage.

Craig Stanley, Doctor Who Live ’s Producer says: “This show has something for everyone – Doctor Who fans, of course – but also anyone with a love of incredible illusions, immersive storytelling, magical music, scary monsters, and intergalactic heroes.”

In a further announcement, the producers have revealed that Nick Briggs, famous for voicing some of the scariest Doctor Who monsters including the Daleks and Cybermen, is onboard to replicate his voice talents live on stage every night. Briggs will also portray Winston Churchill, who is summoned by Vorgenson through his Minimiser.

Doctor Who Live will also feature a spectacular array of stunts and illusions designed by Britain’s premiere illusionists, The Twins. Audiences will be in for a treat as they witness a flying Dalek. The Twins have come to prominence in the last few years by designing the illusion of flying without wires, and they have a reputation for large scale stunts including making an elephant disappear live on stage. They have taught magic tricks to the likes of Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The new stage show, based upon the BBC’s smash-hit, award-winning series Doctor Who , promises to deliver a spectacular audio/visual experience featuring live music, special effects and appearances from the show’s most popular monsters including Daleks, Cybermen, Scarecrows, Oods and Silurian.

Taking in nine cities and 25 dates, Doctor Who Live kicks off in London at Wembley Arena on 8 October, and will visit Sheffield, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff and Liverpool, culminating in Belfast on the 7 November.

With what’s described as “an out-of-this-world set”, Doctor Who Live will feature special FX, optical illusions and spectacular pyrotechnics building to an epic finale. Specially edited video clips, drawn from the TV show will be shown on a massive screen and accompanied by the music of longtime Doctor Who composer Murray Gold. These iconic scores will be brought to life by a live band on stage.

DOCTOR WHO LIVE TOUR DATES 2010

8, 9 and 10 October

London , Wembley Arena

12 and 13 October

Sheffield, Sheffield Arena

14, 15, 16 and 17 October

Glasgow, Glasgow SECC

18, 19 and 20 October

Birmingham, Birmingham NIA

22, 23 and 24 October

Manchester, Manchester Evening News Arena

25 and 26 October

Nottingham, Nottingham Trent FM Arena

28, 29, 30, 31 October

Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

2, 3 November

Liverpool, Liverpool Echo Arena

6 and 7 November

Belfast, Belfast Odyssey Arena

Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are priced at £38.50, £34.50 and £25.00 subject to booking fees

Belfast Odyssey Arena only

Tickets are priced at £42.50, £37.50 & £27.50 and may be subject to service charges

Please note that for Belfast Odyssey Arena, the ticket prices are higher as booking fees and agency commissions are included in the ticket price - this is standard practice for shows in Northern Ireland.

Ticketmaster 24 hour ticket hotline 0844 847 1963

www.Doctorwholive.com