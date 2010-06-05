A new Contra game is on its way to the Playstation Network and Xbox Live Arcade with a brand new look. Titled Hard Corps: Uprising, the next-gen follow-up to Contra: Hard Corps for the Sega Genesis, was described by Konami as a â€œhomage to the legacy of Konami run-and-gun platformersâ€ in a hands-on preview onIGN.
Above: Hard Corps: Uprising looks pretty anim-azing. We love the new look for the gritty run-and-gun series
Above: Compare the new image from Hard Corps: Uprising to the original Contra: Hard Corps for the Sega Genesis
Above: Burly boxart for Contra: Hard Corps
Hard Corps: Uprising is currently slated for a winter 2010 release. It's beingdeveloped by Arc System Works, the folks behind BlazBlue and the Guilty Gear games, which may explain thefresh anime art style.
Jun 4, 2010
New Contra game coming to XBLA and PSN
