Netflix announces more than 40 new movies releasing in 2021

Netflix has announced its movie release slate for the rest of the year, and it's a big one – more than 40 original movies are set to be added to the streamer before the end of 2021. From the hotly anticipated to the slightly bizarre (a musical about Princess Diana, anyone?), it's quite the star-studded line-up.

Some standouts include Don't Look Up, a dark comedy from director Adam McKay, about two astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) trying to warn the world about an asteroid on its way to destroy the Earth.

Then there's Red Notice, an action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, plus Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves. Meanwhile, The Harder They Fall is a revenge Western with an A-list cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and Regina King. We've outlined the full list, complete with release dates and casting information, below.

All the new movies coming to Netflix before the end of 2021

Afterlife of the Party (Victoria Justice) – September 2

Worth (Michael Keaton) – September 3

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (documentary) – September 9

Nightbooks (Krysten Ritter) – September 15

Schumacher (documentary) – September 15

Intrusion (Logan Marshall-Green, Freida Pinto) – September 22

The Starling (Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd) – September 24

My Little Pony: A New Generation (Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden) – September 24

Sounds Like Love (María Valverde) – September 29

No One Gets Out Alive (Cristina Rodlo) – September 29

The Guilty (Jake Gyllenhaal) – October 1

Diana: The Musical (Jeanna de Waal) – October 1

There's Someone Inside Your House (Sydney Park) – October 6

Found (documentary) – October 20

Night Teeth (Debby Ryan, Alfie Allen) – October 20

Stuck Together (cast TBA) – October 20

Army of Thieves (Matthias Schweighöfer) – October 29

Fever Dream (Maria Valverde) – October TBC

Hypnotic (Kate Siegel, Jason O'Mara) – October TBC

The Harder They Fall (Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King) – November 3

Love Hard (Nina Dobrev) – November 5

A Cop Movie (Raúl Briones, Mónica Del Carmen) – November 5

Passing (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) – November 10

Red Notice (Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot) – November 12

tick, tick...BOOM! (Andrew Garfield) – November 19

Bruised (Halle Berry) – November 24

Robin Robin (Gillian Anderson, Richard E. Grant) – November 24

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (documentary) – November 29

7 Prisoners (Christian Malheiros, Rodrigo Santoro) – November TBC

A Boy Called Christmas (Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig) – November TBC

A Castle for Christmas (Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes) – November TBC

The Princess Switch 3 (Vanessa Hudgens) – November TBC

The Power of the Dog (Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst) – December 1

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Justin Fletcher) – December 3 (excluding UK)

The Unforgivable (Sandra Bullock) – December 10

The Hand of God (Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo) – December 15

Don't Look Up (Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio) – December 24

The Lost Daughter (Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson) – December 31

Back to the Outback (Eric Bana, Isla Fisher) – December TBC

Mixtape (Julie Bowen) – December TBC

Single All the Way (Michael Urie) – December TBC

That's a whole lot of movies! No doubting that some of them – Don't Look Up, The Unforgivable, The Lost Daughter – will be awards contenders this coming season. For something to watch now, though, check out our list of the best Netflix movies streaming on the service today.