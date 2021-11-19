Nerf Legends launch trailer reveals a campaign, multiplayer, weapons, and more

Nerf Legends is out today with a brand new launch trailer to celebrate.

You can check out the brief launch trailer for Nerf Legends over on the game's official YouTube channel, where the single-player campaign and multiplayer modes are teased over two minutes. The game sure look like, well, a blast, taking the recognizable Nerf range of toys and turning them into an action-packed game.

The game is split up into two parts as mentioned above, where the former single-player campaign has you taking on already-established Legends as you seek to grow your reputation and prowess. As Nerf Legends detailed earlier this year when it was revealed for the first time, there's a grand total of 19 futuristic maps and environments to battle through, before you come face to face with the formidable boss opponents.

Meanwhile, the multiplayer mode lets players duke it out in either classic 4v4 modes, or a chaotic free-for-all combat with other players hot on your heels. There's actually a total of 15 weapons to utilize from the Nerf range in Nerf Legends, which encompass the Mega, Ultra, and Elite line of the toys from Hasbro's uber-popular range.

Nerf Legends is out right now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. The new shooter retails for the base price of $49.99 across all platforms, but right now there's a $10 discount across all Xbox platforms for a limited period of time.

