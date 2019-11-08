Need For Speed Heat best car: How to pick the top car to suit your events and driving style

You're going to spend a lot of time racing up and down the streets of Palm City and beyond, so getting behind the wheel of the Need For Speed Heat best car will make your experience a lot more enjoyable. With over 120 vehicles available there's a huge scope for choice in Need For Speed Heat, and due to the various types of events you can compete in as well as the different driving styles you can follow, the same car may not be most suited to every player and race.

As well as your regular road races, there are off-road races where traction and suspension play a much bigger part in making your drive a success. You can also choose between driving in a race style with better grip and handling, or a drift style where you have a greater ability to slide around turns without dropping so much speed. For that reason, we've taken a trip to the dealership – your main source of new vehicles in the game – and picked out what we consider to be the Need For Speed Heat best car to match various situations and styles, so you can decide which investments will work best for you.





Need For Speed Heat Best Car Balanced - Porsche Panamera Turbo '17 (218)

(Image credit: EA)

Power 3.5 Max Horsepower (bhp) 1,017 High Speed 2.8 0-60 MPH (s) 3.60 Acceleration 4.0 Max Torque (ft-lb) 568 Nitrous 2.0 Top Speed (mph) 190

If you're looking for a decent all-round vehicle for all occasions, then the Porsche Panamera Turbo '17 will do the job for you. With punchy acceleration plus decent power and top speed, it will stand you in good stead across a variety of events if you don't want to specialise.





Need For Speed Heat Best Car Road Race - Koenigsegg Regera '16 (400+)

(Image credit: EA)

Power 10.0 Max Horsepower (bhp) 1,500 High Speed 10.0 0-60 MPH (s) 2.70 Acceleration 8.0 Max Torque (ft-lb) 2,140 Nitrous 2.0 Top Speed (mph) 255

There's no denying that the Koenigsegg Regera '16 is an absolute road race beast, with stats that are completely off the charts! The crazy acceleration and top speed may make cornering a delicate art that requires plenty of practice, but in a straight race there's nothing else that comes close.





Need For Speed Heat Best Car Off-Road Race - BMW X6 M '16 (188)

(Image credit: EA)

Power 3.5 Max Horsepower (bhp) 1,096 High Speed 2.2 0-60 MPH (s) 4.00 Acceleration 3.4 Max Torque (ft-lb) 553 Nitrous 2.0 Top Speed (mph) 174

As an off-road race contender, the BMW X6 M '16 strikes the right balance between power and handling to help you achieve victory away from the streets. The top speed isn't the highest but the power and acceleration combined contribute to this being a great off-road car.





Need For Speed Heat Best Car Road Drift - SRT Viper GTS '14 (283)

(Image credit: EA)

Power 4.2 Max Horsepower (bhp) 1,239 High Speed 3.5 0-60 MPH (s) 3.30 Acceleration 5.1 Max Torque (ft-lb) 600 Nitrous 2.0 Top Speed (mph) 206

If sliding around corners at high speed is your jam, then the SRT Viper GTS '14 makes a sensible choice. High power and acceleration combined with a looser vehicle set up to encourage drifting means you shouldn't have any problems throwing out the back end to make those tight turns with effortless precision.





Need For Speed Heat Best Car Off-Road Drift - Ford F-150 Raptor '17 (123)

(Image credit: EA)

Power 2.7 Max Horsepower (bhp) 913 High Speed 1.5 0-60 MPH (s) 5.77 Acceleration 1.6 Max Torque (ft-lb) 510 Nitrous 2.0 Top Speed (mph) 144

This truck may look like a bit of a chonker, but the Ford F-150 Raptor '17 can drift surprisingly well when put through its paces off-road. What it lacks in acceleration it makes up for in power, and thanks to the traction set up you should still be able to slide it around the bends without sliding out on the rougher surfaces.





Looking for more help? Then check out our essential Need For Speed Heat tips to know before hitting the streets of Palm City.