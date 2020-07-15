Naughty Dog reveals how it made The Rat King so scary in The Last of Us 2

A behind-the-scenes video from the mo-cap floor of The Last of Us 2 has revealed more of The Rat King, a mid game boss from Naughty Dog's PS4 exclusive, in action.

The video was posted by Naughty Dog lead animator Jeremy Yates, showing four separate shots of the Rat King's reveal to demonstrate how the sequence was captured via motion capture, and then translated into the game world itself.

Behind the moment: Ratking revealPerformers: @___MichelleLee @amyejohnston Chris Robbins Seth Austin#TheLastofUsPartII pic.twitter.com/MCQcL8GhZGJuly 15, 2020

Read More (Image credit: Naughty Dog) 18 The Last of Us 2 Easter eggs you should keep an eye out for

To authentically emulate the Rat King's eldritch mobility, several mo-cap actors were tied together for the performance and, as you can see for yourself, the results are just as terrifying in real life as they are in game.

Naughty Dog sound designer Beau Anthony Jimenez also offered more insight into how the team built tension via the game's audio, explaining that the studio originally considering leaning on jump scares, but opted for a sequence that built tension much more organically.

The Rat King! One of my favorite sonic contributions to the project.The reveal was originally supposed to be more of a jump scare, but I thought that telling a story with sound would make the build-up more satisfying and terrifying. https://t.co/7yk0gux7JIJuly 15, 2020

The results of Naughty Dog's efforts, as anyone who has played the boss fight for themselves can tell you, make for a genuinely harrowing encounter, and one that few Last of Us fans will forget anytime soon.

With the game having almost been out for a month, Naughty Dog is continuing to share "Behind the Moment" videos that present a fresh look at The Last of Us Part 2's development.

Here's hoping a full making-of documentary is in the cards as we near the inevitable PS5 re-release.

The Last of Us 2 tips | The Last of Us 2 map | The Last of Us 2 workbench locations | The Last of Us 2 training manuals | The Last of Us 2 weapons and gear | The Last of Us 2 Easter eggs | How long is The Last of Us 2 | The Last of Us 2 new game plus | The Last of Us 2 ending | The Last of Us 2 trading cards | The Last of Us 2 coins