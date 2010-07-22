Natalie Portman Black Swan image

Share

Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan will open the Venice Film Festival on September 1, organisers have announced.



To celebrate, we've got the first official image from the film. It features Natalie Portman in her ballet gear and it looks a lot like this:

It seems like Portman will be playing the titular Swan. That get-up looks pretty feathery to us.

Speaking about the film's inclusion in the Festival Aronofsky said: "The cast and crew of Black Swan are both excited and humbled by the selection committee's invitation."

"It is an honor to walk the great red carpet on the Lido, and we are excited to premiere our film to the wonderful audiences in Venice."

We honestly can't wait for this one. Are you excited? Tell us!