Exclusive: Naomie Harris teases Moneypenny's role in Bond 25: "She’s matured somewhat"

Ever the faintest whisper of new information regarding Bond 25, now titled No Time To Die, seems to have fans in a tizzy. Will the upcoming movie introduce the first female 007? Reports suggest so, though there's been no official confirmation from Sony and Eon Pictures.

While supporting her new movie Black And Blue, Naomie Harris spoke briefly with our sister publication Total Film about No Time To Die and what can we expect from Moneypenny this time around. "I do feel as though Moneypenny has matured," she says. "Before I started playing her again, I looked back at old clips in Skyfall and Spectre. I was like, 'Oh, OK, she’s matured somewhat.' But I think that’s a good thing." Harris said nothing else about Bond, keeping her cards close to her chest, having previously said: "I can't say what she gets up to [in Bond 25]. It's very secretive. The scripts don't disintegrate after reading, but they get hand-delivered and you have to sign non-disclosures."

She can next be seen playing rookie cop Alicia West in Black And Blue, a genre thriller that packs a serious punch. After inadvertently recording Frank Grillo’s crooked cop executing a drug dealer on her body cam, West is hunted through the streets of New Orleans by her corrupt colleagues and the criminal underbelly of the local African-American community, who believe her responsible for the shooting.

