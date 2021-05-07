Nacon Pro Compact review: "Punches above its weight"

If you want to become a 'pro' gamer on a budget, the Nacon Pro Compact is the place to start.

I've got a confession for you when it comes to the Nacon Pro Compact: I underestimated it. Now I've got to eat those words. This is a great controller.

More specifically, the Nacon Pro Compact offers a feature-set that's normally reserved for something much more expensive. As such, it's a great choice if you're in the market for good Xbox Series X accessories.

Nacon Pro Compact - Features

Essential info (Image credit: Nacon) Price: £44.99

Works with: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Extra buttons: N/A

Customization: Button mapping, rumble intensity, stick and trigger sensitivity

Connectivity: Wired (3m cable)

Don't be fooled by the low price of the Nacon Pro Compact; it aims to provide you with the kind of customization and performance you'd receive on a controller that costs twice as much. Namely, it's backed up by programmable settings that allow you to tweak almost everything about it.

Besides the standard functionality of an Xbox controller and a sizeable 3m cable (which means you don't have to worry about yanking it free of the USB port), Nacon offers free downloadable software on the Microsoft Store that lets players customize trigger sensitivity, button mapping, rumble intensity, and stick settings. You can also download Dolby Atmos onto the controller for a more precise audio experience.

Nacon Pro Compact - Design

The Nacon Pro Compact is an unusual beast. Rather than following in the footsteps of the chunky Nacon Revolution Unlimited , it's reminiscent of a DualShock controller for PS4. It's a lot more slight (15% smaller than the competition, to be precise), and the grips are much less pronounced here than on a standard Xbox Series X handset.

(Image credit: Nacon)

This took me some getting used to, but I'd imagine PlayStation gamers will feel right at home here.

Elsewhere, a matte front and intricately textured back are broken up by asymmetric thumbsticks with gold-rimmed housing, a metallic-looking D-pad and face buttons, a smooth plastic top, and wide shoulder bumpers. Surprisingly, the triggers don't pull the same trick; they're daintier than expected.

Nacon Pro Compact - Performance

Even though it's petite, the Nacon Pro Compact punches above its weight - it performs remarkably well no matter the task. Comfortable and accurate, this controller impresses in spite of its affordability.

While it does a fine job out of the box, downloading the Pro Compact's dedicated software on your Xbox or PC is where things get spicy. This allows you to reprogram each button or adjust sensitivities, providing an opportunity to finetune responsiveness across a range of genres. It's a shame that these options are limited to pre-set profiles (for racing or FPS games, that sort of thing), but they do an excellent job nonetheless.

(Image credit: Nacon)

The difference in stick twitchiness or trigger actuation between modes is definitely noticeable, too. It allowed me to aim down my weapon's sights or line up a headshot in Destiny 2 a lot faster than normal, and I felt more in control as a result. Particularly because you can swap modes quickly thanks to the Series X's quick-resume function.

There are issues, yes. The option buttons could be lower down for ease of access, and the sticks aren't as grippy as they should be (they're surprisingly smooth). But it's not an issue in the heat of the moment. In terms of those sticks, I was never in danger of losing my grip during a firefight - in spite of a rumble feature worthy of an earthquake.

Overall - should you buy the Nacon Pro Compact?

Any concerns I had about this Nacon controller disappeared when the games started. Plus, its easy-use customization makes it a great choice for those who want to fine-tune their experience without breaking the bank.

Want to become a 'pro' gamer? This is where to start.